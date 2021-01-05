Baby safe after roadside delivery

PHUKET: A newborn and his mother are both safe after the baby was born on the back seat of a car parked by the side of Thepkrasattri Rd in Srisoonthorn, Thalang, early this morning (Jan 5).



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 5 January 2021, 01:29PM

Sawangchit Bunwong, 27, and her newborn boy ‘Nammon’ are both safe and well. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sawangchit Bunwong, 27, and her newborn boy ‘Nammon’ are both safe and well. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sawangchit Bunwong, 27, and her newborn boy ‘Nammon’ are both safe and well. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers assist Ms Sawangchit and her newborn boy ‘Nammon’ out of the car. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers assist Ms Sawangchit and her newborn boy ‘Nammon’ out of the car. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers arrived to find Ms Sawangchit and her newborn boy ‘Nammon’ on the back seat of the car. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sawangchit Bunwong, 27, and her newborn boy ‘Nammon’ are both safe and well. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Srisoonthorn Municipality rescue workers were called to the scene, in front of the House of Car used car showroom in Moo 8, Srisoonthorn, at about 2:53am.

Rescue workers arrived to find Sawangchit Bunwong, 27, originally from Surat Thani, on the back seat of a grey Mitsubishi Attrage parked by the side of the road, with her newborn boy, ‘Nammon’, in her lap.

Ms Sawangchit’s husband Korrakot Ruengthong, 28, explained that his wife’s water broke during the night, so he called Srisoonthorn rescue workers to take her to Thalang Hospital.

However, medical staff refused to deliver the baby as Ms Sawangchit was not due to give birth until Jan 23, he said.

Mr Korrakot decided to take his wife to Vachira Phuket Hospital, where he hoped staff there would help.

However, baby Nammon would not wait.

On the way to the hospital, Sawangchit’s contractions increased so Mr Korrakot pulled over to the side of the road and she gave birth to her son on the back seat of the car, Mr Korrakot said.

Mr Korrakot then called the emergency hotline 1669 so his wife and his baby boy could be taken to hospital.

Ms Sawangchit and Nammon are now reported to both be in a safe condition and under care of medical staff at Thalang Hospital.