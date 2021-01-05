BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Baby safe after roadside delivery

Baby safe after roadside delivery

PHUKET: A newborn and his mother are both safe after the baby was born on the back seat of a car parked by the side of Thepkrasattri Rd in Srisoonthorn, Thalang, early this morning (Jan 5).


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 5 January 2021, 01:29PM

Sawangchit Bunwong, 27, and her newborn boy ‘Nammon’ are both safe and well. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sawangchit Bunwong, 27, and her newborn boy ‘Nammon’ are both safe and well. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers arrived to find Ms Sawangchit and her newborn boy ‘Nammon’ on the back seat of the car. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers arrived to find Ms Sawangchit and her newborn boy ‘Nammon’ on the back seat of the car. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers assist Ms Sawangchit and her newborn boy ‘Nammon’ out of the car. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers assist Ms Sawangchit and her newborn boy ‘Nammon’ out of the car. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers assist Ms Sawangchit and her newborn boy ‘Nammon’ out of the car. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers assist Ms Sawangchit and her newborn boy ‘Nammon’ out of the car. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sawangchit Bunwong, 27, and her newborn boy ‘Nammon’ are both safe and well. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sawangchit Bunwong, 27, and her newborn boy ‘Nammon’ are both safe and well. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sawangchit Bunwong, 27, and her newborn boy ‘Nammon’ are both safe and well. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sawangchit Bunwong, 27, and her newborn boy ‘Nammon’ are both safe and well. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sawangchit Bunwong, 27, and her newborn boy ‘Nammon’ are both safe and well. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sawangchit Bunwong, 27, and her newborn boy ‘Nammon’ are both safe and well. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Srisoonthorn Municipality rescue workers were called to the scene, in front of the House of Car used car showroom in Moo 8, Srisoonthorn, at about 2:53am.

Rescue workers arrived to find Sawangchit Bunwong, 27, originally from Surat Thani, on the back seat of a grey Mitsubishi Attrage parked by the side of the road, with her newborn boy, ‘Nammon’, in her lap.

Ms Sawangchit’s husband Korrakot Ruengthong, 28, explained that his wife’s water broke during the night, so he called Srisoonthorn rescue workers to take her to Thalang Hospital. 

However, medical staff refused to deliver the baby as Ms Sawangchit was not due to give birth until Jan 23, he said.

Mr Korrakot decided to take his wife to Vachira Phuket Hospital, where he hoped staff there would help.

K9 Point

However, baby Nammon would not wait. 

On the way to the hospital, Sawangchit’s contractions increased so Mr Korrakot pulled over to the side of the road and she gave birth to her son on the back seat of the car, Mr Korrakot said.

Mr Korrakot then called the emergency hotline 1669 so his wife and his baby boy could be taken to hospital.

Ms Sawangchit and Nammon are now reported to both be in a safe condition and under care of medical staff at Thalang Hospital.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

WHO experts tread carefully in hunt for virus’ origins
Phuket ends Seven Days road-safety campaign with one death
Chalong raid nets over 3,700 meth pills
More rules for illegal migrant amnesty
Most Thais will have COVID jabs, vows PM
Phuket’s three COVID cases all clear, ready to return home
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New Year turtle visits Phuket beach! No Phuket lockdown! Chinese vaccine coming? || January 4
Phuket Town COVID cleanse taken to the streets
Thailand to get 2 million doses of China made vaccine
Phuket road deaths for the New Year hold at one
Phuket Governor confirms no lockdown, orders more stringent anti-COVID measures
Government unveils new curbs on red zones
British visitors to be barred from entry
Phuket officials mark just one road accident in a day
Tokyo calls for state of emergency over virus third wave

 

Phuket community
Most Thais will have COVID jabs, vows PM

As vaccinated people still can infect non vaccinated people it would be dumb not to get vaccinated. ...(Read More)

Thailand to get 2 million doses of China made vaccine

Goldwing, yes China started the pandemic...LOL. Covid 19 was traced back in Italy to SEPTEMBER 2019,...(Read More)

Phuket ends Seven Days road-safety campaign with one death

Complete BS as usual....(Read More)

More rules for illegal migrant amnesty

Not understand this legalization move of Thai Government as there are now so many Thai unemployed. T...(Read More)

Most Thais will have COVID jabs, vows PM

So far, has anyone addressed the COVID vaccine for ex-pats? Is the vaccine provided at no charge? ...(Read More)

More rules for illegal migrant amnesty

what total BS, just deport them...(Read More)

More rules for illegal migrant amnesty

why cant i get a work permit for 1900 baht also ...(Read More)

Phuket road deaths for the New Year hold at one

Daily the Phuket RTP present themselves at road sides in a way that you have to puke. They don't...(Read More)

More rules for illegal migrant amnesty

I am a legal migrant and not working, so low risk for Health Insurance. Where can I get a health ins...(Read More)

More rules for illegal migrant amnesty

"Employed illegal migrants should ASK their employers to register them...etc". Huh? Lay ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Benihana Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura

 