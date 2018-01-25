The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
Baby rescued from locked car by Phuket police, residents

PHUKET: Police and local residents rescued a one-year-10-month-old boy yesterday who had got accidentally locked in his mother’s car.

Thursday 25 January 2018, 04:53PM

Sen Sgt Maj Bandit Kamkaew of the Chalong Police together with Chalong Municipality council member Suppawattakan Kunnaluck and residents rescued a baby boy who was locked in the back of a white Phuket-registered Ford Focus parked on Soi Pratthana Moo 10 in Chalong at 8:40am yesterday.

Officers and residents spent around 10 minutes attempting to force the vehicle open but were unsuccessful.

Police then told the mother of the boy that they would have to use a hammer to smash a window. Police smashed the driver’s window and the mother removed the boy from the vehicle.

The boy's mother, Krittiya Mingay, 36, explained, “I parked my car at the side of the road and turned off the engine. I took my son out of the car and locked it. We went to a shop for about 5 minutes and then returned to the car.

I unlocked the car using the remote key, opened the driver’s door, placed the key on the console and closed the car door. I then put my son in the back of the car on a car seat, put the seat belt for him and closed the door, “ she said.

After that I walked around the car to the driver’s door but couldn’t open it. My heart was broken as my son was locked in the car so I called police to help.

Ms Krittiya thanked Chalong Police, Mr Supawattakan and all the others involved with saving her son.

 

 
