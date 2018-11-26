THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Baby crushed under Phuket tour bus

PHUKET: Police are investigating a tragic road accident in Phuket Town yesterday (Nov 25) that resulted in a 4-month-old baby being crushed under the wheels of a tour bus.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 26 November 2018, 11:04AM

Police arrived to find the bus stopped in the middle of the road and the driver missing. Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation

Rescue workers at the scene yesterday. Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation

Onlookers at the scene yesterday. Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation

Police were called to the scene, on Phuket Rd southbound, just north of the Phuket Immigration Office, at just before 5pm.

Lt Wipawan Wattana-Ngentha-nong of the Phuket City Police arrived with Traffic Police officers and Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers to find the remains of the baby on the road, and her mother, 24-year-old Myanmar national Kayta Sintu, seriously injured.

Further down the road was the tour bus, registered in Nakhon Pathom province, near Bangkok, and marked with ‘Barami Rungrote Tour Ltd’, stopped in the middle of the street.

Rescue workers rushed Mrs Kayta to Vachira Phuket Hospital. The Phuket News has yet to confirm her condition.

The bus driver was not at the scene, but police later confirmed that he fled to immediately present himself at Phuket City Police Station. The driver, who police did not name, said he feared the reaction of the woman’s relatives to the incident.

Police reported that “witnesses” told them that the bus was being driven along the road and the driver moved the bus to the left side of the lane to pass a car in front that was starting to make a U-turn.

The manoeuvre resulted in the bus and motorbike colliding, send Mrs Kayta and her daughter tumbling off the motorbike and onto the road.

The baby’s head went under the bus’s rear wheels, police noted.

Police said they are continuing their investigation, and will be checking any CCTV footage available to confirm what actually transpired.

 

 

Kurt | 27 November 2018 - 12:02:05 

What a tragedy. I am puzzled. How to drive a motorbike with a 4 months old baby without becoming partial immobilised in control of 100% safe motorbike driving?  We see 2, 3 your old kids sitting duo passenger on motorbikes, without helmet, unbalanced as their feet can't reach the steps for balance support. I never dare to drive behind them.

BenPendejo | 26 November 2018 - 17:59:24 

I'm willing to bet that everyone involved played a part in this tragedy (except the ultimate victim, the baby, that was just a victim of irresponsibility and negligence).  Crap road design at another typical U-turn disaster area combined with an impatient retarded bus driver that just had to swing left on that narrow road (rather than wait) but could not sense any impending dangers...bammo

suave | 26 November 2018 - 17:02:40 

Not hard to see what happened.  I drive bus, more important so you watch out.

