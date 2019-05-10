SAMUT PRAKAN: A 10-wheeler crushed an eight-month-old baby to death as his walker slid from a shop onto a road in Phra Samut Chedi district on Thursday afternoon (May 9).

accidentsdeath

By Bangkok Post

Friday 10 May 2019, 05:36PM

The crushed baby walker rests on the road after it was run over by a 10-wheeler in Phra Samut Chedi district of Samut Prakan on Thursday afternoon (May 9). Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

As police arrived at Thidarat Air Service shop on Soi Suksawat 84, they found Wilawan Pitpan, 30, crying and holding the body of her son in front of the shop. His head was crushed.

The lorry was parked about five metres away and its driver was waiting for police.

Driver Sanan Sopapong, 61, said he was driving from a land improvement site at a housing estate on the road and all of a sudden the baby’s walker rolled onto the road at a very close range. He tried to swerve but the walker went under the truck’s left rear wheels.

Mrs Wilawan said she and her husband rented the building for three years to run their air-conditioner service shop.

Just before the death, she put the baby in the walker and let him play near the entrance, guarded by a one-metre-high makeshift barrier.

As she was typing on her mobile phone in a chat with her sister, the child pushed the walker hard against the barrier, which then gave way, and the walker slid onto the road, Mrs Wilawan said in tears.

Read original story here.