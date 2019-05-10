THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Baby crushed by lorry as mum was on chat app

SAMUT PRAKAN: A 10-wheeler crushed an eight-month-old baby to death as his walker slid from a shop onto a road in Phra Samut Chedi district on Thursday afternoon (May 9).

accidentsdeath
By Bangkok Post

Friday 10 May 2019, 05:36PM

The crushed baby walker rests on the road after it was run over by a 10-wheeler in Phra Samut Chedi district of Samut Prakan on Thursday afternoon (May 9). Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

The crushed baby walker rests on the road after it was run over by a 10-wheeler in Phra Samut Chedi district of Samut Prakan on Thursday afternoon (May 9). Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

As police arrived at Thidarat Air Service shop on Soi Suksawat 84, they found Wilawan Pitpan, 30, crying and holding the body of her son in front of the shop. His head was crushed.

The lorry was parked about five metres away and its driver was waiting for police.

Driver Sanan Sopapong, 61, said he was driving from a land improvement site at a housing estate on the road and all of a sudden the baby’s walker rolled onto the road at a very close range. He tried to swerve but the walker went under the truck’s left rear wheels.

Mrs Wilawan said she and her husband rented the building for three years to run their air-conditioner service shop.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Just before the death, she put the baby in the walker and let him play near the entrance, guarded by a one-metre-high makeshift barrier.

As she was typing on her mobile phone in a chat with her sister, the child pushed the walker hard against the barrier, which then gave way, and the walker slid onto the road, Mrs Wilawan said in tears.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Italian expat faces recklessness causing death charge over fatal boat collision
Woman dies as truck hits motorbike
Police confident Phuket airport taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist will face formal charges soon
Security guard dead after motorbike collides with minivan
Push for murder charges against drink-drivers divides force
Soldier dies after motorbike hits power pole in Thalang
Boy, 14, killed as Phuket suffers worst Songkran road safety record in years
Filipino killed by drunk driver
Phuket suffers third road death for Songkran holidays
Phuket Songkran road accident toll climbs to two dead
Songkran road accidents, death toll continue to drop
HM King expresses concern over losses from Songkran accidents
Canadian tourist dies in Chiang Mai zipline plunge
Murderers on the roads
Phuket Songkran road accident toll holds at one dead, 25 injured

 

Phuket community
Six arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket

To report a case is one thing,to follow up could be a real problem for the investigator and family. ...(Read More)

Chinese tourists escape serious injury in van, pickup collision

On photo: And there is the chinese tourist standing, with luggage for 2. Welcome on Phuket island we...(Read More)

Chinese tourists escape serious injury in van, pickup collision

Wow...the only thing shocking about this is that it has been a few days since a minivan almost kille...(Read More)

Italian men, both 70, still behind bars pending trial for fishing in national park

Totally understand why they are under lock and key. It's not like they poured gasoline on their...(Read More)

Italian men, both 70, still behind bars pending trial for fishing in national park

Taxi drivers kill people and are still working having not been charged yet but catch some fish and s...(Read More)

Six arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket

Well done. Too bad the RTP's traffic enforcement arm can't be as active and effective as th...(Read More)

Italian men, both 70, still behind bars pending trial for fishing in national park

Tour guide was not working as tour guide ( 'believed' by RTP). Will not be charged for that....(Read More)

Govt to adopt ‘tough’ points-based driving penalties

There are plenty of laws already in place in Thailand, The problem is with enforcement. RTP are path...(Read More)

Dogs with jobs: The difference between emotional support, therapy and service dogs

ALL pets (especially dogs) are emotional support animals. That's the whole point of having a pet...(Read More)

Govt to adopt ‘tough’ points-based driving penalties

Well it would be nice. In reality though it needs to be implemented and enforced. Japan has a huge n...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
JW Marriott Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ride 4 Kids 2019
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor

 