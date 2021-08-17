The Phuket News
Baby boy with COVID mum delivered, safe, healthy

PHUKET: Doctors at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town have safely delivered a baby boy via a cesarean section conducted on his mother, who is infected with COVID-19.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 17 August 2021, 12:57PM

The mother, a 30-year-old Myanmar woman, was full term at 39 weeks into her pregnancy. Her newborn baby boy, her second child, was delivered at 12:50pm yesterday (Aug 16), doctors reported.

Both mother and child were in safe condition, with the newborn boy healthy, doctors added.

The hospital declined to name the mother or the child.

This was the fourth time doctors had safely delivered a baby by caesarean section for pregnant mothers infected with COVID-19, the hospital reported, with mother and child safe on all four occasions.

“In this operation, the anesthesiologist used the technique of intrathecal anesthetic or posterior block. This method does not cause the spread of infection. It is safe for both the patient and the child, and medical personnel,” the hospital noted.

“The pediatrician team has taken care of the child from birth and moved him to an isolation ward for close monitoring. The chances of a child becoming infected from the womb is very low,” it added.

The delivery area and every point of transfer of both the mother and child had been sanitised thoroughly. “Medical personnel work hard to follow protocols to serve the people for maximum safety,” the hospital said.

