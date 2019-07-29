THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Baby boy abandoned on rented room doorstep

PHUKET: A baby boy believed to be only seven to 10 days old was found abandoned in front of a woman’s rented room early this morning (July 29).

police
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 29 July 2019, 01:02PM

The baby boy was found on the woman’s doorstep early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A plastic bag containing a milk bottle and diapers was beside the baby. Photo: Eakkapop thongtub

A plastic bag containing a milk bottle and diapers was beside the baby. Photo: Eakkapop thongtub

Police are now searching for the mother. photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Sopanat Nayao of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, in Soi Taphang in Moo 4, Thepkrasattri, at 5:30am.

Sasikan Chuaychu, 32, from Yantakao, Trang, told police that she was sleeping when she was woken by the sound of a baby crying.

She opened her front door to find the baby boy swaddled in a cloth on her doorstep.

Beside the baby was a plastic bag containing a milk bottle and diapers.

Where the umbilical cord had been severed was still a raw wound, and rescue workers soon at the scene rushed the baby to Thalang Hospital for care.

Lt Sopanat said police are continuing their investigation, including checking CCTV in the area, in the hope of identifying and contacting the mother or other relatives of the baby boy.

