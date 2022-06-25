Baba Wedding Festival set to return

PHUKET: After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the “Baba Wedding Festival” will return to Phuket Town in September.

The Baba Wedding Festival will be held in Phuket Town on Sept 3-4. Photo: Phuket City Municipality / file

The festival will be held in the Phuket Old Town on Sept 3-4, Phuket Vice Governor of Amnuay Pinsuwan confirmed at a meeting held at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (June 23) to discuss preparations for the event.

Chantana Sitthiphan of the Phuket office of the Ministry of Culture explained that the Ministry of Culture had dedicated funds and resources to supporting 16 cultural events throughout the country. The Baba Wedding Festival, which celebrates Peranakan, or Straits Chinese (also called ‘Baba-Nyonya’), is one of them.

The Ministry of Culture will help promote the event both locally at both national and international levels, Ms Chantana said.

“Holding such cultural events helps to support the grassroots economy. Thye create jobs and generate income for the community and the country,” Ms Chantana added.

During this year’s festival five couples will be wed while observing Peranakan traditions.

The festival will include the traditional procession along the streets of the Phuket Old Town area, she added.

“The festival also helps to preserve local customs and traditions by teaching the younger generations to value the importance of cultural heritage, local wisdom and community identity,” Ms Chantana said.

“Doing so helps to preserve the traditions and cultural heritage of the nation to last forever,” she said.