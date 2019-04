Start From: Sunday 28 April 2019, 02:00PM to Sunday 28 April 2019, 11:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

April 28th, we welcome Davide Squillace who will bring his signature house sounds to Baba Beach Club Phuket. Escape to our Music Lovers' oasis on Natai beach for an elevated weekend experience. For more information & bookings, contact us: +66 76 429 388, phuket@bababeachclub.com, facebook.com/BabaBeachClub, instagram.com/bababeachclub, bababeachclub.com, soundcloud.com/baba-beach-club