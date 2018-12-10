Baba Beach Club Phuket Room Service Presents Heidi

Start From: Saturday 15 December 2018, 02:00PM to Saturday 15 December 2018, 06:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

December 15th, 2018, we welcome Heidi who will bring her signature house sounds to Baba Beach Club Phuket. Escape to our Music Lovers' oasis on Natai beach for an elevated weekend experience. Heidi has worked hard over the past 15 years to make her mark on the new house and techno music generation. You only have to visit her worldwide brand of Jackathon parties and or listen back to her BBC Radio 1 residency to experience her passion for music and fiery nature. December 15th from 2 pm onwards - Daytime Party . For more information & bookings, contact us: +66 76 429 388.