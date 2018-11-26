Baba Beach Club Phuket presents Patrick Topping

Start From: Friday 7 December 2018, 02:00PM to Friday 7 December 2018, 05:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

7/12/2018, we welcome Patrick Topping who will bring his signature house sounds to Baba Beach Club Phuket. Escape to our Music Lovers' oasis on Natai beach for an elevated weekend experience. Patrick Topping - One of the most in-demand names in dance music right now, he has carved a reputation for himself as a figurehead for a wave of exciting and diverse artists from the U.K. A prolific producer, who’s released on labels such as Hot Creations, Truesoul & Relief Records and remixed the likes of Booka Shade,Tiga and Matador, whilst securing 11 Beatport #1s, such as ‘Be Sharp Say Nowt’, ‘Forget’ and ‘Voicemail” a collaboration with the legendary Green Velvet. December 7th from 2 pm onwards - Daytime Party For more information & bookings, contact us: +66 76 429 388