THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Baba Beach Club Phuket presents Patrick Topping

Start From: Friday 7 December 2018, 02:00PM to Friday 7 December 2018, 05:00PM

7/12/2018, we welcome Patrick Topping who will bring his signature house sounds to Baba Beach Club Phuket. Escape to our Music Lovers' oasis on Natai beach for an elevated weekend experience. Patrick Topping - One of the most in-demand names in dance music right now, he has carved a reputation for himself as a figurehead for a wave of exciting and diverse artists from the U.K. A prolific producer, who’s released on labels such as Hot Creations, Truesoul & Relief Records and remixed the likes of Booka Shade,Tiga and Matador, whilst securing 11 Beatport #1s, such as ‘Be Sharp Say Nowt’, ‘Forget’ and ‘Voicemail” a collaboration with the legendary Green Velvet. December 7th from 2 pm onwards - Daytime Party For more information & bookings, contact us: +66 76 429 388

Person : Baba Beach Club Phuket
Address : Baba Beach Club Phuket
Phone : 076 429 388

Security:

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Oliver Osborne takeover
ZUMA returns to Anantara Layan
Family weekend Art Fair
TREVOR CROOK with special guest BRIAN AYLWARD
Baba Beach Club Phuket presents Miss Foster
Opening Cocktail ReceptionML. Tri Devakul Art Exhibition
Firefly’s New Lazy Sunday Lunch
Thai Phenomenon New Year Eve Dinner Celebration
Beach Chill Out Christmas Eve Dinner Celebration
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
The Lounge Rawai - Suckling Pig
The Sunday Brunch Club
Christmas Market 7-8 December 2018
KATA ROCKS CELEBRATES 4TH ANNIVERSARY
Welcome 2019 with a Bang at Two Chefs Bar & Grill

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Go Air
Tile-it
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
ZUMA Restaurant
HeadStart International School Phuket
777 Beach Condo
Dream Beach Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Harvey Law Corporation
China International Boat Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket

 