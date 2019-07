Baan Pasak, Cherng Talay to be hit with power outage

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be shut off along Soi 8 Baan Pasak in Moo 4, Cherng Talay, Thalang, tomorrow (July 19).



By The Phuket News

Thursday 18 July 2019, 02:41PM

The many houses along Soi 8 in Baan Pasak, Cherng Talay, will be affected by the power outage tomorrow (July 19). Images: PEA

The power outage will be from 9am to 4:30pm while work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables, said the announcement. The PEA apologized for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call the PEA on 076-354379.