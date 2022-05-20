Baan Kuku durian centre bearing fruit

PHUKET: Lovers of durian can now indulge their passion while enjoying a peaceful natural environment after a local businessman opened his gardens to offer the fruit to the public.

Jirayut Songyot’s durian orchard is located on the road leading to the monk’s accommodation on Toh Sae Hill, approaching from the Baan Kuku, Rassada, side.

Mr Jirayut said he decided to open his premises to allow people to enjoy a wide variety of the fruit while relaxing in natural surroundings.

“We offer all sorts of delicious druians such as Mon Thong, Kanyao, Long Stem, Phuangmanee and Lin Laplae durians, most of which are produced here in Phuket,” he said.

“We import durians from local providers such as from the orchards in Pa Khlok in Thalang and from further afield such as plantations in Chanthaburi and Rayong provinces.

“Local residents of Phuket and tourists alike enjoy durian very much, as do I,” Mr Jirayut added. “I personally have travelled to various areas that specialise in growing durians and have hand-picked the best of these providers to supply us with the fruit.

“The response so far has been great,” Mr Jirayut added. “Many people come to this area to buy fresh produce and have all been delighted by the quality, taste and freshness of the durians we offer. We are delighted that we can offer such delicious produce without people having to travel too far.”

Prices start from B160 per piece and the venue is open 7 days a week from 10am to 5pm.