THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

B5.5bn Beach Plaza multi-hotel project underway

PHUKET: Six hotels to be built at the 15-rai Beach Plaza site in Kata have had their Environment Impact Assessments (EIAs) approved, and work on driving the first piles at the site are set to begin this month.

tourismconstructioneconomics
By The Phuket News

Saturday 2 March 2019, 11:00AM

The first piles for the B5.5 billion project are on site with construction already underway for the first three hotels. Photo: The Beach Plaza

The first piles for the B5.5 billion project are on site with construction already underway for the first three hotels. Photo: The Beach Plaza

The first piles for the B5.5 billion project are on site with construction already underway for the first three hotels. Photo: The Beach Plaza

The first piles for the B5.5 billion project are on site with construction already underway for the first three hotels. Photo: The Beach Plaza

The first piles for the B5.5 billion project are on site with construction already underway for the first three hotels. Photo: The Beach Plaza

The first piles for the B5.5 billion project are on site with construction already underway for the first three hotels. Photo: The Beach Plaza

The first piles for the B5.5 billion project are on site with construction already underway for the first three hotels. Photo: The Beach Plaza

The first piles for the B5.5 billion project are on site with construction already underway for the first three hotels. Photo: The Beach Plaza

The first piles for the B5.5 billion project are on site with construction already underway for the first three hotels. Photo: The Beach Plaza

The first piles for the B5.5 billion project are on site with construction already underway for the first three hotels. Photo: The Beach Plaza

The master plan for the project includes 11 hotels located within the development. Image: The Beach Plaza

The master plan for the project includes 11 hotels located within the development. Image: The Beach Plaza

The master plan for the project includes 11 hotels located within the development.Image: The Beach Plaza

The master plan for the project includes 11 hotels located within the development.Image: The Beach Plaza

The master plan for the project includes 11 hotels located within the development.Image: The Beach Plaza

The master plan for the project includes 11 hotels located within the development.Image: The Beach Plaza

The master plan for the project includes 11 hotels located within the development.Image: The Beach Plaza

The master plan for the project includes 11 hotels located within the development.Image: The Beach Plaza

The news was announced by Watchara Jaru-ariyanon, Chief Executive Officer of Phuket property developer KW Plaza Co Ltd, and fellow KW Plaza Director Karn Prachumpan at the official launch of the project held at the Beach Heights Resort last Saturday (Feb 23).

KW Plaza directors Mr Watchara and Mr Karn are already well known for their role in Phuket City Development Co Ltd (PKCD), which launched the Phuket Smart Bus initiative. Mr Karn is PKCD chairman and Mr Watchara is PKCD Executive Director.

At the Beach Plaza launch last Saturday, the pair invited investors to take advantage of the Beach Plaza project. The master plan for the project includes 11 hotels located within the development.

“We invite both Thai and foreign investors,” explained Mr Watchara.

“The hotels are to be three to four stars, with each comprising from 76 rooms up to 204 rooms, each with full facilities. Our plan supports investors who have different budgets. The total project value is about B5.5 billion,” he said.

The project is situated in a prized location in the heart of the Kata area, which can be accessed by the three main routes through the popular tourist haven.

“It is beautiful land in a prime area and the project will become a new landmark of Kata Beach, which is suitable for a hotel development area,” Mr Watchara said.

The investment is divided into two phases, he explained, with the first six hotels already approved their EIAs.

QSI International School Phuket

“Three of the six hotels approved can be used to develop three small hotels of about three stars, each with 76 rooms, a rooftop pool, parking, restaurant, lobby and a recreation area,” he said.

“We are ready to provide opportunities to three types of customers to join the investment group: 1. Groups with no previous experience in hotel business; 2. Groups that have had some business experience, such as guesthouse and apartment operators that want to upgrade to a standardised hotel business; and 3. Experienced customers who want to expand their locations to do business in the Kata area,” Mr Watchara explained.

“We have two Thai investors and one foreign investor interested in the project with terms already under negotiation,” he added.

The project is to see about 1,500 new rooms added to the area’s inventory, he noted.

“The project has been designed under the concept of smart hotels with modern innovation to extend the customer base to create a cost-effective business with the slogan ‘Smart Hotel Smart Rewards’,” he said.

“Phase-by-phase construction continues using leading contractor companies with modern construction technology and quality materials. People can keep up to date and monitor the project development progress via the website,” he added.

Mr Watchara said that KW Plaza expects all investment opportunities in the project to close before the high season starts in December 2020.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Central takes hold in Patong
Thai property lures Chinese
Phuket Opinion: The year of living feebly
Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land
Phuket airport ‘sea taxi’ project deemed not viable
Phuket light-rail budget jumps B594mn, to B40bn
Phuket Sheraton, Boat Pattana among winners at PropertyGuru Asia-Pacific awards
Meliá Phuket Karon to open in 2021
Central commits to B1bn Phuket lifestyle mall
Phuket light-rail up open to public by 2023, assures official
Speculative condo promotions come under scrutiny
Phuket Opinion: Our Gold Coast soul sister
Central Phuket opens for business
Park Inn Radisson to debut in Phuket Town
Phuket light rail to be completed by ‘about 2023’, says Vice Governor

 

Phuket community
Dog attack victim Eemi heads home

"“I am very grateful for all the care and attention given to Eemi, I did not think that it wo...(Read More)

THAI resumes normal flight operations to Europe

Perhaps if your read the article, you would not have to ask and to not waste your time. ...(Read More)

Erawadee to face charges over Russian illegal worker blitz

But there was just new work permit rules negating all the previous ones. Police are ignoring not bei...(Read More)

Frenchwoman deported for vaping

One commentator was going OK until he had to go on with this crap "Of course there is a small g...(Read More)

Region 8 Police seize weapons haul in election safety campaign

"How many of the found weapons are Army and/or RTP stuff? Sold by own personal," I often w...(Read More)

Erawadee to face charges over Russian illegal worker blitz

Well, nice to see that all officials involved left plenty of loopholes for Mr. Erawadee to weasel hi...(Read More)

Erawadee to face charges over Russian illegal worker blitz

Full company checks by the DSI (Department of Special Investigation), AMLO (Anti-Money Laundering Of...(Read More)

Public urged to wear ‘coronation yellow’

Here we go again, regimental pressure. Leave it to the people how to express themselves. In clothing...(Read More)

Turning Points: Depression

It is known among mental specialists that growing up in regimental class regimes, starting with bein...(Read More)

Frenchwoman deported for vaping

"Thailand needs to ban smoking,not e-cigs.Another tourism killer" And how many million peo...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Dan About Thailand
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI Food Competition 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
777 Beach Condo
Sunday Brunch Club
Express Carpet and Decor

 