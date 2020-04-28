B5,000 aid paid to 7.5mn people

BANGKOK: According to its report, the Ministry of Finance will have transferred B5,000 of government aid to 7.5 million people between April 8-29l, a total of B38 billion.

COVID-19Coronaviruseconomics

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Tuesday 28 April 2020, 05:27PM

Tomorrow (Apr 29), a further 1.1mn people are expected to receive the aid, which is the highest number of recipients in one day. Image: via NNT

Lawaron Sangsanit, director of Fiscal Policy Office and Spokesperson for Ministry of Finance revealed that, between April 8-24, the ministry had already transferred the aid to 4.9mn people, equivalent to B25bn.

On April 27-29, another 1.5mn people are expected to receive the aid, Mr Lawaron said, reported state news agency NNT.

The ministry has already transferred the payment to 700,000 people and the other 800,000 will receive it today, he said (Apr 28).

Tomorrow (Apr 29), a further 1.1mn people are expected to receive the aid, which is the highest number of recipients in one day, he added.

In addition, there are already 940,000 applicants whose registrations have been cancelled and 3.4mn people have appealed the against disqualification, Mr Lawaron said.

Another group of 6.3mn applicants are required to provide more information, and there have already been 5.2mn people who have provided the additional details, he added.

The ministry advised the rest of the applicants to provide the information as soon as possible at www.เราไม่ทิ้งกัน.com in order to receive the aid.