Chayatham Phromsorn, permanent secretary for transport, presided over the signing of the five contracts for the Bangkok-Nong Khai high-speed train development under the Thai-Chinese cooperation at the Transport Ministry. They were part of the first stage of the project from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima.
The five contracts on construction work, covering a distance of 101.15km with the cost of B40.27bn, will take 1,080 days to complete.
The first, worth B4.2bn, is for tunnel construction between Muak Lek-Lam Takhong covering a distance of 12.23km. Navarat Pattanakarn Plc was awarded the contract.
The second is for construction work between Bandaima-Lam Takhong, covering a distance of 26.1km and costing B9.8bn. Thai Engineer and Industry Co was the contractor.
The third, worth B7.79bn, is for construction work between Lam Takhong and Sikhiu; and Kudjik and Khok Kruad, with a combined distance of 37.45km. The contract was awarded to Italian-Thai Development Plc.
The fourth, worth B7.7bn, is for construction between Khok Kruad and Nakhon Ratchasima, with a distance of 12.38km. SPTK Joint Venture Co won the the contract.
The fifth, worth B8.5bn, is for construction between Saraburi and Kaeng Khoi covering a distance of 12.99km. Civil Engineering Plc was the contractor.
The project’s first phase, a 252.5km track from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima, is part of the Bangkok-Nong Khai high-speed railway project, which covers a distance of 608km.
There are a total of 14 contracts involved in the Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima rail route, worth B179bn. The route is due to open in 2025.
