B40bn high-speed train contracts inked

THAILAND: The State Railway of Thailand today (Nov 26) signed five more contracts, worth about B40 billion, for work on the Thai-Chinese high-speed railway project between Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima.

constructiontransport
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 26 November 2020, 06:39PM

Heavy machinery is deployed at a construction site in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima, for work on the high-speed train project’s first phase in 2018. Photo: Bangkok Post File.

Chayatham Phromsorn, permanent secretary for transport, presided over the signing of the five contracts for the Bangkok-Nong Khai high-speed train development under the Thai-Chinese cooperation at the Transport Ministry. They were part of the first stage of the project from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima.

The five contracts on construction work, covering a distance of 101.15km with the cost of B40.27bn, will take 1,080 days to complete.

The first, worth B4.2bn, is for tunnel construction between Muak Lek-Lam Takhong covering a distance of 12.23km. Navarat Pattanakarn Plc was awarded the contract.

The second is for construction work between Bandaima-Lam Takhong, covering a distance of 26.1km and costing B9.8bn. Thai Engineer and Industry Co was the contractor.

The third, worth B7.79bn, is for construction work between Lam Takhong and Sikhiu; and Kudjik and Khok Kruad, with a combined distance of 37.45km. The contract was awarded to Italian-Thai Development Plc.

The fourth, worth B7.7bn, is for construction between Khok Kruad and Nakhon Ratchasima, with a distance of 12.38km. SPTK Joint Venture Co won the the contract.

The fifth, worth B8.5bn, is for construction between Saraburi and Kaeng Khoi covering a distance of 12.99km. Civil Engineering Plc was the contractor.

The project’s first phase, a 252.5km track from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima, is part of the Bangkok-Nong Khai high-speed railway project, which covers a distance of 608km.

There are a total of 14 contracts involved in the Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima rail route, worth B179bn. The route is due to open in 2025.

