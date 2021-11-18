B4.6bn price tag for 8 new aircraft

BANGKOK: The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) will pay B4.6 billion to buy eight aircraft from Textron Aviation Defense.

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 18 November 2021, 09:50AM

Beechcraft AT-6 Wolverine light attack planes. Photo: Textron via Bangkok Post

The US defence contractor said it is selling eight Beechcraft AT-6 Wolverine aircraft to the RTAF to support the 41st Wing light attack operations at Chiang Mai Air Base.

The signing of the contract, worth US$143 million (B4.6bn), was announced to the Nasdaq Stock Market on Sunday (Nov 14), reports the Bangkok Post. The contract also covers ground support equipment, spare parts, training and other equipment.

“RTAF pilots and concerned parties found the attributes of the AT-6 procurement programme extremely favourable,” stated Air Mashal Pongsawat Jantasarn, chairman of the RTAF’s procurement committee.

“It will also benefit both Thai and US mutual interests, strengthening the enduring strategic partnership between our nations.”

According to Textron Aviation Defense, Thailand is the first foreign buyer of the light attack, single-engine aircraft.

“We are honoured the Royal Thai Air Force has competitively selected the Beechcraft AT-6 to conduct a broad array of missions in support of its border security and its anti-smuggling, counter-narcotics and anti-human trafficking operations,” said Thomas Hammoor, the company’s president and CEO.

“The RTAF is a key US security ally and operator of one of the most advanced air forces in Asia Pacific. Its extensive market research and stringent procurement process sought the alignment of best cost, schedule, and performance to replace its existing fleet of ageing Aero L-39 Albatross aircraft and advance the capabilities of its fleet with the latest technology,” he said.

The contract aligns the procurement with the Thai government’s S-Curve 11 strategy - a programme that pioneers development of the Thai domestic defence industry, cultivates diversity and supports involvement across foreign and Thai companies.

The Beechcraft AT-6TH is the second RTAF procurement contracted in support of S-Curve 11. The Beechcraft AT-6TH will join the Royal Thai fleet in 2024.