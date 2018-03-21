GOLF: Last week started with some very exciting news with the WCGC Thailand’s main sponsor Blue Horizon announcing they will be giving away a condo at their Grand Himalai project as a hole-in-one prize in the final of WCGC Thailand.

Wednesday 21 March 2018, 04:29PM

Grand Himalai will be operated as a 5-star hotel-resort under Ramada Plaza and in the ideal location in Kamala along Millionaires Mile. Grand Himalai is a large development offering unique facilities such as cable car, ice-berg pool and lobby, birds nest style spa, meditation garden and natural waterfall.

The selected unit for anyone lucky enough to get a hole-in-one in the final on April 28 is a luxurious studio apartment offering a stylish modern interior at 34 square metres and is worth B4.5 million.

With this exciting announcement and the race to Phuket really heating up, last week saw the WCGC series visit both Pattaya and Hua Hin, having events at both Phoenix Gold and Banyan Golf Club.

Both courses provided a stern test for the golfers taking part. Qualifier 3 at Phoenix Gold Golf Club in Pattaya last Thursday (Mar 15) saw three teams qualify for the final. One of these teams Akvavit Grill & Bar getting to the Thailand final for the 2nd year running.

The WCGC Series then travelled on to Banyan in Hua Hin last Saturday (Mar 17) for qualifier 4. It was an extremely windy day but two teams came out victorious including the Evason Hua Hin, booking their places in Phuket on April 28 at the final.

The final chance to qualify for final will be on the April 4 at Laguna Golf Phuket, to sign up please call 0950750368 or email events@foremanagement.com

The Phuket News is proud media sponsor of the Blue Horizon WCGC 2018.