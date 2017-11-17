PHUKET: A new tour boat under construction for about B30-40 million suffered an estimated B200,000 in damage after it caught fire at a shipyard east of Phuket Town yesterday afternoon (Nov 16).

Friday 17 November 2017, 11:40AM

Capt Udom Petchrat of the Phuket City Police was notified of of the blaze, at the Sikij Shipyard on Koh Siray, at 5pm.

No injures were reported from the fire, Capt Udom confirmed.

Firefighters with four water trucks soon arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze in just 15 minutes.

“Workers told us that they were using cutting equipment to fit a window on the second deck at the back of the boat when a section of ceiling made of fibreglass and wood caught fire from sparks,” Capt Udom said.

“The fire started quickly and the workers luckily escaped from under the boat without harm,” he said.

“The cost of damage is about B200,000. Luckily, there no injuries. The boat did not suffer any structural damage from the fire,” Capt Udom added.

“The boat is being built to be a tour boat, altogether costing about B30-40mn. The construction contract is for one year, but the contract has already been extended by four months.

“No other boats in the area were affected by the fire, but we are still investigating the incident,” Capt Udom said.