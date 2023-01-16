British International School, Phuket
B300 ‘tourist fee’ planned to be imposed in June

BANGKOK: Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has announced plans to begin collecting a B300 fee from foreign tourists arriving in the country starting in June.

tourism
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 16 January 2023, 11:07AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

According to Phiphat, the funds raised from this fee will be used to support visitors involved in accidents and to develop tourist destinations in the country, reports state news agency NNT.

Minister Phiphat noted, however, that the fee will not be collected from foreigners with work permits and border passes.

Thailand expects to see approximately 25 million tourist arrivals this year, a significant increase from the 11.8 million arrivals in 2022. In 2019, the country welcomed a record 40mn arrivals, with over 11mn of them being Chinese.

HeadStart International School Phuket

Tourism is a major contributor to the economy of Thailand, Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, contributing about 12% of its gross domestic product before the pandemic. Tourism spending is forecast to reach at least B2.38 trillion this year.

The proposal for a tourist fee was first considered in 2020 and is still subject to Cabinet approval.

