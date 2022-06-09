Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

B300 tourism fee postponed

B300 tourism fee postponed

BANGKOK: The B300 tourism fee faces a delay in implementation, beginning in the fourth quarter at the earliest, while the cancellation of Thailand Pass is expected from July 1, according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

tourismeconomicsCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 9 June 2022, 09:25AM

Passengers at Suvarnabhumi airport go through immigration procedures under the Thailand Pass system, which is expected to be cancelled on July 1. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post

Passengers at Suvarnabhumi airport go through immigration procedures under the Thailand Pass system, which is expected to be cancelled on July 1. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post

“Fee collection for tourists arriving by land requires further study, such as determining if the fee amount should be less than B300 because the average length of stay for these visitors is only one to two nights," said Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, reports the Bangkok Post.

The tourism fee was previously on the agenda for the Cabinet meeting this week, but the ministry withdrew the proposal to sort out fee collection for land entry.

He said the ministry plans to resubmit the proposal to the cabinet within two months, with fee collection beginning 90 days after publication in the Royal Gazette.

The starting date for fee collection is likely to be delayed from between August and September to the final quarter this year or the first quarter of 2023 at the latest, said Mr Phiphat.

The ministry also plans to propose on June 17 that the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) terminate Thailand Pass registration for international visitors from July 1.

“Eliminating the Thailand Pass system means tourists don’t have to buy travel insurance anymore, which should help make travel more convenient,” he said.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the agency will discuss with tourism operators this Friday (June 10) about other urgent inquiries before the next CCSA meeting.

The TAT has organised Thailand Travel Mart Plus 2022 in Phuket between June 8-10, the first time in more than two years for the international trade event. The fair is expected to generate tourism revenue of B1.29 billion from more than 8,000 business appointments, he said.

The event has 264 local sellers, of which 229 are hoteliers, and 276 international buyers from 45 countries, of which 45.7% are first-time participants.

Mr Yuthasak said the agency prepared a plan to boost the domestic market via the extension of the “We Travel Together” hotel subsidy scheme, which features 1.5 million room nights funded by leftover budget from the fourth phase. The system should be ready for new bookings by July 1 and local tourists can travel from July 8 until Oct 31.

Mr Phiphat said the possibility of a fifth phase with an additional 1.5mn room nights will depend on the Finance Ministry’s decision.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thousands of cannabis offenders being released
1,000 vacancies at Phuket job fair
TTM+ 2022 in Phuket forecast to bring B1.29bn tourism boost
Phuket marks World Oceans Day
Foreigners charged with fatal recklessness in Russian’s death
Phuket marks 15 new COVID cases, no deaths
UN chief warns impact of Ukraine war on world is worsening
Anutin: Time to ‘move on’, declare COVID-19 endemic
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Life in prison for Joe Ferrari and 5 other cops, Same sex partnership bill approved || June 8
Chalong couple charged for beating 3-year-old to death
Vachira chief apologises for baby’s broken arm
Cambodia, China revamp naval base near Thailand
Life imprisonment for ‘Joe Ferrari’ and five police
Boom time for Thai cannabis
National Park entry fees still charging foreigners five times more

 

Phuket community
National Park entry fees still charging foreigners five times more

Well they are missing out on much needed revenue because me and my expat friends will never visit th...(Read More)

National Park entry fees still charging foreigners five times more

I don't know what country these guys are talking about but I've been to dozens of national p...(Read More)

Foreigners charged with fatal recklessness in Russian’s death

If your charging people with recklessness how about the architect who decided to put narrow unguarde...(Read More)

National Park entry fees still charging foreigners five times more

Tourists will continue to pay and enjoy their holidays, the parks can probably manage without the cu...(Read More)

Phuket marks 15 new COVID cases, no deaths

Well last day was 7 farang whit Covid-19 in Hilton Karon. This pet are on a big group whit 500 peopl...(Read More)

Boom time for Thai cannabis

Breaking news- pizza shops opening all over the country. You read it here first folks....(Read More)

Boom time for Thai cannabis

My bet is the 0.02% restriction- which is no better than hemp rope- is all about keeping the black...(Read More)

Boom time for Thai cannabis

By all means, promote travel to Thailand and smoke ... overpriced rope. The lawmakers who came up w...(Read More)

Foreigners charged with fatal recklessness in Russian’s death

I would be very surprised if the prosecutor takes this case.. Unfortunately the foreigners are goi...(Read More)

Boom time for Thai cannabis

If you are going to legalise cannabis do it like other countries have, properly! This half arsed ide...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Lean On Me Live Fest
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Devas Lounge
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 