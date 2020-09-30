B3,000 handout for 10 million

THAILAND: The cabinet approved a scheme yesterday (Sept 29) to make a co-payment of a maximum B3,000 per person for 10 million consumers over a three-month period.

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 30 September 2020, 08:54AM

The maximum amount from the government will be limited to B150 per day and B3,000 per person throughout the period. Photo: Bangkok Post.

The co-payment scheme, which is scheduled to be implemented from Oct 23 until Dec 31, is intended for Thai citizens aged 18 and above.

They need to sign up for the scheme from Oct 16 onwards.

The co-payment would subsidise half the price of the products, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri told the media at a briefing on Tuesday.

“The co-payment project doesn’t apply to government lottery, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products and services,” he clarified.

Mr Anucha added that the amount will be transferred to the participants’ electronic wallets.

The scheme would cost the exchequer B30 billion and about 100,000 shops run by small business operators would benefit from it, he said.

Shop owners interested in the project will be allowed to register from tomorrow.

In addition to the co-payment plan, the cabinet yesterday gave the nod to a proposal to add another B1,500 to the monthly living allowance of 13.94 million state welfare cards holders.

Kanchana Tangpakon, a director of the Fiscal Policy Office, said the B1,500 living allowance will be paid in three installments of B500 a month from October until December.

The B1,500 is intended for buying consumer goods from the government’s Thong Fa (Blue flag) shops across the country.

The latest cash splurge would add another B60bn into the country’s economy and is estimated to help lift gross domestic product (GDP) by 0.18%, he said.

In related news, the cabinet yesterday laid out additional specifications to a co-payment plan for companies which hire new graduates.

The government will extend help to companies that hire students, who work part-time to support themselves while studying and who have registered in the social security system.

The previous requirement was only that graduates who had not been under the social security scheme before could participate in the programme.

The employment subsidy programme targets 260,000 new graduates from universities and vocational institutes.

The scheme commits the government to pay 50% of the graduates’ salaries.

The programme will last one year, starting next month, said Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin.

The budget for the programme will come from the B400bn baht set aside to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 crisis and is also a part of the Finance Ministry’s remit to borrow money to finance pandemic economic rehabilitation programmes, said Mr Suchart.