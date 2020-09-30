BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

B3,000 handout for 10 million

B3,000 handout for 10 million

THAILAND: The cabinet approved a scheme yesterday (Sept 29) to make a co-payment of a maximum B3,000 per person for 10 million consumers over a three-month period.

CoronavirusCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 30 September 2020, 08:54AM

The maximum amount from the government will be limited to B150 per day and B3,000 per person throughout the period. Photo: Bangkok Post.

The maximum amount from the government will be limited to B150 per day and B3,000 per person throughout the period. Photo: Bangkok Post.

The co-payment scheme, which is scheduled to be implemented from Oct 23 until Dec 31, is intended for Thai citizens aged 18 and above.

They need to sign up for the scheme from Oct 16 onwards.

The co-payment would subsidise half the price of the products, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri told the media at a briefing on Tuesday.

“The co-payment project doesn’t apply to government lottery, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products and services,” he clarified.

The maximum amount from the government will be limited to B150 per day and B3,000 per person throughout the period, he said.

Mr Anucha added that the amount will be transferred to the participants’ electronic wallets.

The scheme would cost the exchequer B30 billion and about 100,000 shops run by small business operators would benefit from it, he said.

Shop owners interested in the project will be allowed to register from tomorrow.

In addition to the co-payment plan, the cabinet yesterday gave the nod to a proposal to add another B1,500 to the monthly living allowance of 13.94 million state welfare cards holders.

Kanchana Tangpakon, a director of the Fiscal Policy Office, said the B1,500 living allowance will be paid in three installments of B500 a month from October until December.

The B1,500 is intended for buying consumer goods from the government’s Thong Fa (Blue flag) shops across the country.

The latest cash splurge would add another B60bn into the country’s economy and is estimated to help lift gross domestic product (GDP) by 0.18%, he said.

In related news, the cabinet yesterday laid out additional specifications to a co-payment plan for companies which hire new graduates.

The government will extend help to companies that hire students, who work part-time to support themselves while studying and who have registered in the social security system.

The previous requirement was only that graduates who had not been under the social security scheme before could participate in the programme.

The employment subsidy programme targets 260,000 new graduates from universities and vocational institutes.

The scheme commits the government to pay 50% of the graduates’ salaries.

The programme will last one year, starting next month, said Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin.

The budget for the programme will come from the B400bn baht set aside to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 crisis and is also a part of the Finance Ministry’s remit to borrow money to finance pandemic economic rehabilitation programmes, said Mr Suchart.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Nasa12 | 30 September 2020 - 09:34:51 

This is another way to make poor peoples silence, another thing they remove this 600 Bath old people and children under 5 years get every month for years.The 4 last year they get only money 3 times.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Trump-Biden, round one: taxes, protests, and lots of insults
Power outage to affects parts of Patong
Recommendations to victims of credit repair scams
Mother of baby abandoned in Patong found, arrested
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Immigration clarifies? Mother of Patong baby arrested! || September 29
Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China
Teams set up to monitor Myanmar migrants
Major water supply outages to affect Kathu, Srisoonthorn
63-year-old skates her way to cancer recovery
Visa extensions approved under previous amnesty to be upheld until Nov 30
Rebound and reflection in Wuhan as virus claims million lives
Former election candidate gets 50 years for drug smuggling
All Sarasas schools face investigation
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai visa amnesty extended!? Island resort sues over bad review! School assault? || September 28
Visa amnesty extended to Oct 31

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

Bloody hell ! Let business start ! All this negative thinking get us nowhere ! Look forward and stop...(Read More)

Visa amnesty extended to Oct 31

They realized not to have enough handcuffs, shackles, foreigner size prison clothes, and, ... not l...(Read More)

Mother of baby abandoned in Patong found, arrested

This mother needs help not jail. ...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

Why 120 Chinese 'tourists' ( read: 'business' people) may enter and foreigners prese...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

Emergency Decree till 31 Oct. Married foreigners/Retirees still can not return to their homes in Tha...(Read More)

B3,000 handout for 10 million

This is another way to make poor peoples silence, another thing they remove this 600 Bath old people...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

Any revenue from them will just end up in the pockets of corrupt officials or back in China where mo...(Read More)

Shorter quarantine if tourist test succeeds

Quarantine will prevent 99,9% of past million tourists to come, how will the Pukhet people will surv...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

This flight may originate in Guangzhou, bt the passenger could be from anywhere in China maybe even ...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

711 will benefit from these Chinese, I will be keeping well away from them...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Kvik Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential

 