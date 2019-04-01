THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
B2mn in drugs, cars and cash seized from routine police stop-and-search

PHUKET: Police have seized more than B2 million in methamphetamine (ya bah) pills, cash and two vehicles from a man who was stopped and searched during a routine stop-and-search in Srisoonthorn, Thalang, on Saturday (Mar 30).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 1 April 2019, 05:11PM

The Toyota Hilux Vigo pickup truck, a Honda Civic, nearly B200k in cash and a smith & Wesson .357 revolver were all seized in making the arrest. Photo: Thalang Police

The arrest and bumper haul seizure followed a routine search of a Toyota Hilux Vigo pickup truck being driven by 44-year-old Paisak Rodpai, from Tambon Khao Khao in Huai Yot District, in Trang province at standard police checkpoint in Soi Fakthong, Moo 5, Srisoonthorn, at about 10am.

Paisak told police that he was just delivering construction equipment, yet Lt Col Sachone Srising of the Thalang Police had his officers check the vehicle anyway.

Col Sachone reported that police found a total of 11,110 ya bah pills, which were hidden in a variety of places inside the pickup.

Most of the pills were stashed inside a plastic bag for chestnuts which was in a white box behind the driver’s seat.

More pills were found inside a black leather bag on the passenger’s seat, and more pills were found inside a gun bag in the centre console.

Police also seized from the vehicle a Smith & Wesson ,357 Magnum revolver and six bullets, as well as two phones and a bankbook and three ATM cards.

Paisak was taken to Thalang Police Station for questioning, during which he confessed in a written statement that he was hired to drop the pills, gun and bullets at the garbage collection point near the front of the Supamas housing estate in Pa Khlok.

“I was on my way there when I was arrested,” Paisak explained.

Laguna Golf Phuket

He named Teeraporn “Mee” Chumean and Thewarit “Keng” Boonyoy as two men involved in the drug deal.

Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Nathapop Pongsapan confirmed that Paisak has been charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and with carrying a firearm and ammunition in a public place without a permit.

“As Paisak confessed, we have seized his Toyota Vigo, which is worth about B450,000, Col Nathapop said.

“His confession also led us to his house,” Col Nathapop added, but declined to identify where the house was located.

“We found cash and a Honda Civic car at his house. We seized the car, which is worth about B400,000, and we seized B199,900 in cash, too,” Col Nathapop said.

“These assets are believed to have been bought by money from selling drugs. Hence, these assets have been seized while we continue to investigate Paisak’s connections,” Col Nathapop explained.

Col Nathapop urged people to report any suspicious activities in the fight against drugs on the island.

“People can help the police by calling to 191 if you see any odd behavior such as vehicles parking in dark areas or any other unusual behaviours,” he said.

 

 

