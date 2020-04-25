THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

B25bn state help on the radar for airlines

B25bn state help on the radar for airlines

BANGKOK: Airlines breathed a sigh of relief on Friday as discussions with the Finance Ministry on B25 billion in soft loans yielded positive feedback.

COVID-19tourismtransporteconomics
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 25 April 2020, 09:43AM

Thai AirAsia planes are grounded at Don Mueang airport due to plunging demand and air travel restrictions after the outbreak of the coronavirus. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill / Bangkok Post

Thai AirAsia planes are grounded at Don Mueang airport due to plunging demand and air travel restrictions after the outbreak of the coronavirus. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill / Bangkok Post

Fiscal Policy Office director-general Lavaron Sangsnit said after a meeting with eight airline operators that the ministry had agreed in principle with the lifeline measures but needs additional details from the carriers, reports the Bangkok Post.

The eight carriers are Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X, Thai Lion Air, Thai Vietjet Air, Thai Smile, NokScoot and Nok Airlines.

A separate negotiation for the government to provide liquidity to support the deeply distressed national carrier, Thai Airways International, is also ongoing.

The ministry will use the outcome of Friday’s talks with the eight airlines in policymaking discussions later, Mr Lavaron said.

The meeting of the two sides, the first since the pandemic began hammering the aviation industry almost three months ago, is sparking hope that the eight airlines wll be able to survive the crisis, said Nuntaporn Komonsittivate, head of commercial services at Thai Lion Air.

Although the ministry didn’t nail down the amount of soft lending or the interest rate, all airlines intend to provide more details as requested by authorities, Ms Nuntaporn said.

“We still have to work on a more elaborate financial plan after this meeting, but in principle all airlines are giving priority to airline staff,” she said.

Of the B25 billion proposed, Thai Lion Air has requested B3.75bn for manpower and preparations to restart domestic flights on May 1.

Thai Lion Air will resume daily flights on routes that connect Don Mueang airport to Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, Khon Kaen, Surat Thani, Hat Yai and Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

Ms Nuntaporn said TLA would operate the flights under stringent health and safety measures, particularly with regard to seat allocation.

Passengers must wear face masks and keep their distance from other passengers. The airline will also refrain from selling food and drink on flights.

Santisuk Klongchaiya, chief executive of Thai AirAsia, said TAA would resume domestic operations from May 1, providing services for guests who need to travel for either personal or business reasons.

The routes to resume service include Don Mueang to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Panom, Roi Et, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Hat Yai and Surat Thani, as well as Chiang Mai-Hat Yai.

Prayut to chair meeting on THAI’s fate

The government will decide the fate of ailing Thai Airways International Plc (THAI) in a meeting of the State Enterprise Policy Commission next Wednesday (Apr 29), with the possibility of a shareholder restructuring to help the national carrier stay afloat.

The meeting will determine the condition and scope of rehabilitation for the national carrier, and will be chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

To prepare for the final draft of the rehabilitation plan, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak on Friday called urgent talks with Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana to discuss the hotly contested issue – whether the national flagship carrier should maintain its status as a state enterprise under the Transport Ministry, reported the Bangkok Post.

Mr Saksayam told media that the future share structure was not discussed at that meeting. He hinted that THAI executives had been tasked with drawing up plans on how they would resurrect the company from years of financial woes before the Wednesday meeting.

“Some issues are too sensitive to talk about now,” Mr Saksayam said.

“I believe Mr Somkid and the finance minister have today seen the best way to keep the national aviation business healthy,” said Mr Saksayam.

Faith in THAI has increasingly captured headlines, with COVID-19 battering the financially beleaguered airline.

After the outbreak, the national carrier was forced to implement furloughs and slash salaries. There have been unsubstantiated reports that businesses with deep pockets could become substantial new shareholders.

To put those rumours to bed, Mr Somkid reportedly stepped in last Thursday by establishing an ad-hoc panel to find ways to rehabilitate the 60-year-old carrier amid a report that the Finance Ministry will have the Government Savings Bank and the Vayupak fund, with state-owned Krung Thai Bank as its major shareholder, acquire more shares in THAI.

As of now, the Ministry of Finance owns 51.03% of the shares, leaving 15.12% with the Vayupak 1 fund and 2.13% with the Government Savings Bank.

Deputy Transport Minister Thavorn Senniam said that one potential plan is to have the Finance Ministry reduce its share, allowing the Vayupak fund to increase its stake, said Mr Thavorn.

He said with Vayupak fund as a major shareholder, THAI would be forced to operate more efficiently like other SET-listed companies.

Mr Thavorn ruled out rumours that private investors will become major shareholders.

“This direction is impossible as it is tantamount to privatising the national carrier,” he said.

Other options are requests for more funding, the issuance of corporate bonds or a capital increase, he said. Financial experts will know which path is best for THAI to prevent it from further losses, said Mr Thavorn.

He said only Gen Prayut’s commission and the cabinet can decide on the shareholder issue, and regardless of the restructuring, THAI will survive.

“THAI will not collapse. The fact that Deputy Prime Minister Somkid stepped in to handle this issue means the government will rescue it,” said Mr Thavorn.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Woman in Wichit latest confirmed COVID case in Phuket, total reaches 202
Australia, New Zealand mark Anzac Day with driveway vigils
PM wary of virus rebound
Elephants return home to Trang
Police say Bang Tao checkpoint runner has ‘mental illness’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Zoo posts sees 4 charged! 15 new cases as official mull emergency decree! || April 24
Russia airlifts 193 tourists stranded in Phuket
Phuket blanked as AirAsia to resume domestic flights from May 1
Myanmar, France, India top foreign curfew breakers in Phuket
Governor assures Chinese in Phuket receiving good care
National COVID-19 infection rate slows with 15 new cases, no new deaths
Driving with cop on car bonnet draws attempted murder charge
Woman charged after sacked parcel delivery employees snitch on kratom deliveries
China’s airlines test the market
Celebrations as month-old baby recovers from COVID-19

 

Phuket community
Rate of national infections continues to fall

Well done Phuket and Thailand....(Read More)

PM wary of virus rebound

I would like to know where this 1MB comes from. I recently had 10 hours of surgery in Samitivej Hosp...(Read More)

Police say Bang Tao checkpoint runner has ‘mental illness’

Ghost riding, no helmet, mental illness. This woman is a danger on the road. Wonder if she even has ...(Read More)

Governor assures Chinese in Phuket receiving good care

Thank you Governor Phakaphong. We will return the favour....(Read More)

Rate of national infections continues to fall

And as I not trust 1. Thais and 2. Governments I especially do not trust anything what is expressed ...(Read More)

Rate of national infections continues to fall

Gerry T, not really... Thailand need to open its borders for people to resume tourism which contribu...(Read More)

Rate of national infections continues to fall

HubertK, I guess it is not about negative- or positive statistics. But about true statistics, somet...(Read More)

Deputy PM urged to ease Phuket lockdown, virus expected to cost island B127bn in lost tourism

How nice one is healthy and has a small chance of death is the epitome of selfishness A medical cle...(Read More)

Phuket blanked as AirAsia to resume domestic flights from May 1

Are the Phuket hotels opening on May 1st, as well the night curfew, Tambon lockdowns and Phuket alco...(Read More)

Australian, American among four charged for ‘Abandoned Phuket Zoo’ post

No one has said funds were used in a fraudulent manner, and were made available to the zoo owner, r...(Read More)

 

Seara Sports
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
Pavilions Home Video
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand

 