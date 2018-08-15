PHUKET: Central Pattana Co Ltd (CPN), the development arm of the Central Group, today announced that the grand opening of ‘Central Phuket’ will be held on Sept 10, marking the formal opening of the B20 billion project.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 15 August 2018, 05:13PM

An artist’s impression of what the completed Tales of Thailand section will look like. Image: CPN

An artist’s impression of what the completed Aquaria section will look like. Image: CPN

An artist’s impression of what the completed Central Phuket mall will look like. Image: CPN

Speaking at a press launch at the Centara Grand Beach Resort in Karon this morning (Aug 15), Wallaya Chirathivat, Deputy CEO of Central Pattana Plc, said, “Central Phuket is ready to open on 10th September.

“Central Phuket helps to emphasize us as a global player and it is in line with the provincial development policy to elevate Phuket to be one of the most complete travel destinations in the world. The positioning of Central Phuket is set to be ‘The Magnitude of ‘Luxury & Leisure’ Resort Shopping Destination’, a seamless combination of Luxury and Leisure lifestyle in one place,” she added.

Ms Wallaya explained that ‘Central Phuket’ consists of two buildings: Floresta focuses on tourists and customers who prefer a luxurious lifestyle, enjoy shopping for leading brands and like to visit world-class attractions.

The second building ‘Festival’, the original building and the one best known by local residents, aims to attract family-group customers who regularly visit the shopping centre to shop, enjoy good food and watch movies, Ms Wallaya explained.

“We also plan to develop an international and regional convention centre as well as a world-class hotel,” she added.

Of note, the building for years known formally as ‘Central Festival Phuket East’, located on the east side of the bypass road across from ‘Central Festival’ and known best as the home of the HomeWorks store, is not included in the definition of ‘Central Phuket’.

Central Phuket is located on 111 rai of land with a total ground floor area (GFA) of 400,000 square meters. The Phuket News noted today that the new building Floresta will have parking space for 3,000 vehicles, adding to the 1,000 parking spaces already available at the Festival building. The two buildings are connected by an elevated pedestrian bridge.

Situated on a prime location on Wichit Songkram Rd, Central Phuket is the largest retail space in Phuket and in the South of Thailand; fulfilling the needs of locals and tourists comprehensively, covering free independent travelers (FIT), tour groups and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) in one place, noted a release issued today.

“We believe that with our expertise and long experience in developing shopping centers and hotels in Phuket, Central Phuket will be a mega project that will help to support a huge leap in growth for Phuket’s economy, create jobs and income for people and fully support the tourism industry. Visit Phuket and you may no longer need to shop in or travel to Bangkok or overseas,” Ms Wallaya said.

“This project highlights our excellence on a global scale in three aspects: a ‘World-Class Project’ – it is a world-class mega project and Central Pattana’s luxury flagship store, a fulfilling shopping experience making Phuket the perfect ‘Beach Lifestyle Destination’ comparable to the French Riviera or Miami and Hawaii in the USA; ‘World-Class Experience’ – creating a world-class experience that elevates Phuket to one of the ‘Global Luxury Destinations’, meeting the ‘Luxury & Leisure Lifestyle’ travel trend of people from around the world, with a selection of global brands and launching international events throughout the year under the concept of ‘The World Comes to Play’; and ‘World-Class Attractions’ – the new destination for tourists from all over the world with the ‘World’s First Ever’ attractions. Visiting Central Phuket will fulfil all types of lifestyles: eat, shop and have fun throughout the day,’ she added.

Pakorn Partanapat, Chief Operating Officer of Central Pattana Plc, at the press launch today spoke on the changes in tourism trends of the new generation of travellers, saying, “Nowadays, the new generation of travellers have their own unique style of travel, focusing on ‘exploring new experiences’; we have to meet the needs of luxury travel while providing these travellers with adventure, entertainment and activities as well as giving a touch of local living.

“CPN is the first shopping centre developer in Phuket to initiate the ‘Luxury & Leisure Lifestyle’ trend. We have integrated it into Central Phuket in order to offer unique leisure activities that represent the authentic charms of Phuket and Thailand in combination with world-class unparelled luxury in one place, aiming to fulfil all needs with a total of over 400 luxury bridge line and lifestyle brands and restaurants.”

In addition, Central Phuket will be home to several world-class attractions: Tribhum – a 3D virtual adventure in the world’s first fantasy walk-through, which will officially open in October; Tales of Thailand – the largest indoor market reflecting Thainess lifestyle from the four regions of Thailand; and Aquaria – Thailand’s newest format of aquarium – to open in January, 2019 – and other services to support tourists from all over the world.

“Central Pattana is also aware of the importance of environmental sustainability in Phuket, especially the problem of waste,’ Mr Pakorn added.

“This environmental project is CPN’s first model for full-cycle waste reduction. We support the activities of systematically reducing, separating and properly disposing of rubbish.

“We are holding roadshows together with our CPN volunteer team in order to provide up-to-date knowledge on how to separate rubbish for communities and schools in Phuket, cultivating young people to be good citizens. We are joining hands with the municipality to encourage the use of cloth bags to reduce the use of plastic bags,” he said.

The highlights for the Grand Opening on Sept 10 include include first-time, world-class performances in Thailand, such as an innovative live performance of 360-degree theatrical experiences entitled ‘Star Catcher’ by the ‘Creativiva’, the world-famous performance show from Canada, and international street shows including ‘Bubble on Circus’, soap-bubble art created by artists from Italy and ‘The Balloon Show’, creative balloon art performed by an artist from Japan.

Celebrity Thai actors and actresses such as ‘Pope Thanawat’ and ‘Bella Ranee’ will perform in a show entitled ‘The First Glorious Light of Phuket’, and there will also be the ‘The Sealumination’ lighting show on display each night from Sept 10-16.

“We will also hold other world-class signature events beginning at the end of the year and through the new year i.e. Phuket International Music Festival and Phuket International Countdown 2019 for the first time in Phuket to help enhance the province as the destination of choice for people around the world to visit during New Year and as one of the countdown landmarks that everyone eagerly anticipates under the concept of ‘Central Phuket – The World Comes to Play’,” Mr Pakorn noted.

The Sept 10 opening of Central Phuket makes good on the promise by Central Group Executive Chairman and CEO Tos Chirathivat in March this year. (See story here.)

Meanwhile, the quietly-under-construction “Central Patong” shopping mall in the heart of Phuket’s busiest tourism town is slated to be complete by year’s end with hopes that the new mall will be open in time for the new year. (See story here.)