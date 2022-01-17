B1bn reserved for victims of side effects from COVID vaccinations

BANGKOK: The National Security Office (NHSO) has allocated a budget of B1 billion for financial compensation for people who experience negative effects after being vaccinated against COVID-19.

COVID-19Vaccinehealthdeath

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 17 January 2022, 11:15AM

Photo: NNT

According to NHSO Secretary-General Jadet Thammathat-aree, the NHSO has already approved compensation for 9,551 people who lodged complaints after experiencing side effects due to receiving COVID jabs from the government’s inoculation campaign, reports state news agency NNT.

So far 12,882 people have reportedly filed for compensation with the NHSO, with 1,869 complaints rejected due to failures to meet criteria and 1,462 cases are currently under review, Mr Jadet said.

The NHSO has provided up to B100,000 in compensation to each of the 7,037 people who experienced mild side effects, he noted.

A further 250 people have received payouts of B100,000-240,000 for severe conditions that could have been caused by vaccinations, such as loss of motor control, he added.

In total 2,264 families of deceased patients or people permanently disabled in cases attributable to vaccine side effects each received B400,000 compensation, he said.

Mr Jadet said those experiencing side effects from COVID jabs and want lodge complaints can do so at the service location where they were vaccinated, or at provincial public health offices or one of the 13 NHSO offices nationwide.

A local subcommittee comprising medical experts and public representatives will then consider the complaint at the earliest opportunity.

Mr Jadet added that people whose complaints were rejected can file an appeal to the NHSO secretary-general within 30 days of the rejection.

For more information, people were advised to call the NHSO’s hotline at 1330 or add @nhso via the LINE application.