B1bn in assets seized in fraud, loan shark busts

BANGKOK Police have arrested 14 people wanted for public fraud and illegal lending and seized assets worth almost one billion baht during raids on 82 locations in Bangkok and 10 other provinces.

crimepolice

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 23 February 2019, 03:01PM

Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn (seated, fourth from left) announces the arrests of 14 people charged with fraud and illegal lending following a series of raids, at the Provincial Police Region 5 office on Saturday. Photo: Cheewin Sattha / Bangkok Post

The raids all took place on Friday (Feb 22) and involved teams of police and officials from several agencies, officers said at a briefing today presided over by the Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, head of the Immigration Bureau. Officers searched the houses of suspected loan sharks affiliated with 55 networks at 82 locations in Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Lamphun, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Mae Hong Son and Udon Thani. They arrested 12 men and two women, wanted on arrest warrants for public fraud and illegal lending with interest rates exceeding legal limits. Assets worth 972.9 million baht were seized from them, said Gen Surachate. The suspects were identified as Wansa Jantiyanurak, Winai Singhaphuek, Thanyabun Homklin, Nirut Kamolman, Itthiphat Sangthong, Thawee or Mee Khamsiang, Hassachai Phonpalad, Wutthinan Khorniewklang, Chutithep Suphor, Jetsada Srisakul, Walaiporn Prasop, Patcharin Taekul, Natthaploy Samran and Peera Patikorn The seized assets included commercial buildings, hotels, companies, restaurants, coffee shops, 25 vehicles, 197 land title deeds and other items, said Gen Surachate. Read original story here.