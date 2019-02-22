THAILAND: More than B1 billion has been earmarked to fund the Department of Rural Road’s road safety project for schools nationwide, said the department’s acting director-general Kritthep Simli.

Safetytransport

By Bangkok Post

Friday 22 February 2019, 09:19AM

Thai school children travelling to school. Photo: Creative Commons

Mr Kritthep said 997 schools will be covered by the department’s road safety project in the next fiscal year, which begins in October. By the end of the next fiscal year, a total of 3,842 schools across the country will be part of the project.

By the end of the current fiscal year, the project – in which additional safety measures have been placed in front of schools – will have covered some 2,845 schools.

A total of B1.3 billion will be disbursed to schools, to ensure the project carries on into the future, said Mr Kritthep.

“About 325 schools will be added to the programme by Sept 30,” said Mr Kritthep.

Under the project, roads in front of these schools will be designated as “safe zones”, where traffic laws will be strictly enforced.

Signs will be placed to remind motorists that a school is nearby, so they must slow down to 30 kilometres per hour. A crossing will be painted on the road surface, and flashing traffic lights and reflective markers will also be installed.

“The measures are designed to curb road accidents,” he said.

Training sessions and awareness campaigns will also be scheduled regularly to remind everyone of the importance of road safety, especially around schools.

Teachers employed at state-run schools that are located along busy roads will be encouraged to attend training sessions, so they could pass on the information to other teachers, students, and other people within their communities, said Mr Kritthep. “They will also be encouraged to volunteer as road-safety campaigners,” he said.

Read original story here.