British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

B1bn additional pay approved for COVID workers

B1bn additional pay approved for COVID workers

BANGKOK: The Cabinet has approved a billion-baht compensation package for health volunteers who assisted in the government’s COVID-19 response. The payment scheme covers two months of work in addition to the previous compensation package previously provided.

economics
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Saturday 3 September 2022, 09:02AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

In their weekly meeting, members of the Cabinet approved the additional compensation and hazard pay package for volunteers who assisted the government in its COVID response as proposed by the Ministry of Public Health.

This new package is worth B1.05bn and will be funded using the government’s central budget, reports state news agency NNT.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul revealed that the compensation will be provided to about 1,040,000 village health volunteers. It will also cover 10,600 health volunteers in Bangkok at a monthly rate of B500, with volunteers eligible for two months worth of compensation from April to May.

HeadStart International School Phuket

This latest package was approved in addition to a previous one worth B3.15bn, which covered health volunteers from October 2021 to March 2022 at the same monthly rate.

Minister Anutin on this occasion praised the volunteers for their frontline work in helping the residents of local communities.

He also said they were key to improving the pandemic situation in Thailand, contributing to a public health system that has been praised as one of the best in the world for COVID-19 management.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers
Phuket tourists caught in taxi dispute over passengers
Traffic fines to increase from Monday
Disaster officials on flood standby
NASA Moon launch to attract up to 400,000 visitors
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi sentenced to three years for electoral fraud
Food, water distributed as Phuket flights resume
Floods batter northern Phuket
Phuket FantaSea to re-open with B6.6bn expansion
Creditors okay revised THAI rehab plan
Minimum wage hike to have little effect in Phuket, say business figures
Phuket welcomes inaugural Vietnam Airlines flight
Man arrested over Saphan Hin shooting incident
‘Food poisoning’ at Darasamuth blamed on dirty drinking water
Doctors try to identify mass hair loss on girl, 9

 

Phuket community
Woman tells of brutality at hands of Chinese scam gang in Manila

@Nasa12, yes, Middle East countries have not exactly a good record when it comes to treating asian f...(Read More)

Phuket tourists caught in taxi dispute over passengers

Now, here Phuket Officialdom, including PLTO, can set at once a strong example to prove they are se...(Read More)

Night venues seeking longer hours

@Megamind. That extending thing still has not been realized. Gues the RTP is against it. But...Eurec...(Read More)

Traffic fines to increase from Monday

Realistic 'fine upgrading', fitting present time frame. Now lets hope it not becomes a '...(Read More)

Phuket FantaSea to re-open with B6.6bn expansion

"Cultural Theme Park"??? Please. Last time I was there every part of the place had been co...(Read More)

Traffic fines to increase from Monday

All a waste of breath. The only change we will see is that now, money hungry cops will receive a pay...(Read More)

Phuket tourists caught in taxi dispute over passengers

It never stops. Another pair of mentally challenged public transport mafiosos damaging Phuket's ...(Read More)

Floods batter northern Phuket

And this only 4 days after the reporting about the flooding prevention plans ;) ...(Read More)

Prawit granted full powers as PM

To quote The Who: "Meet the new boss, same as the old boss."...(Read More)

Phuket FantaSea to re-open with B6.6bn expansion

"The world's largest cultural theme park"?!?!?!? What drugs is Mr Kittikorn taking and...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
The 8 Pool Villa
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Fastship Phuket
Devas Lounge
Cassia Phuket
Barketek
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
BDO Phuket

 