THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

B178m for extra sleeping levels in crowded prison cells

B178m for extra sleeping levels in crowded prison cells

THAILAND: Cabinet approval will be sought to spend 178 million baht from the central fund to help ease overcrowding at 93 prisons across the country, Corrections Department chief Narat Sawetnan said yesterday (Jan 29).

crime
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 30 January 2020, 07:45AM

There are 143 prisons nationwide designed to accommodate 254,000 inmates - however, the reality is prisons currently house 374,052 inmates. Photo: Bangkok Post

There are 143 prisons nationwide designed to accommodate 254,000 inmates - however, the reality is prisons currently house 374,052 inmates. Photo: Bangkok Post

Pol Col Narat said Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin told a meeting of senior executives yesterday that he has informed the cabinet of the problem and will table a proposed solution.

The plan is for a steel mezzanine level to be built in the existing sleeping quarters, in addition to the existing sleeping floor, to provide more space for inmates to sleep.

At next week’s cabinet meeting, Mr Somsak would seek approval to draw 178 million baht from the central fund to build the mezzanine floors at 93 prisons throughout the country.

A survey will also be made to determine the capacity of each prison and whether it is overcrowded. If so, inmates could be moved to other prisons, as deemed suitable, Pol Col Narat said.

Earlier yesterday deputy government spokeswoman, Rachada Dhnadirek, confirmed Thailand currently has less sleeping space in prisons than there are inmates. There are 143 prisons in all with a combined sleeping space of 305,000 square metres to accommodate 254,000 inmates.

In reality, however, prisons currently house 374,052 inmates. The number falls below the standard sleeping space set by the United Nations at 1.2 square metres per male inmate and 1.1 square metres per female inmate, according to the deputy spokeswoman.

Ms. Rachada also confirmed cabinet has given the green light for the procurement of 30,000 electronic monitoring (EM) bracelets for offenders on probation at a cost of 877 million baht.

In addition, laws will either be amended or passed to effectively deal with legal disputes and facilitate the transfer of foreign inmates back to their home countries.

QSI International School Phuket

Ms Rachada said where appropriate, jail sentences for people convicted of certain crimes will be suspended or reduced. She added new prisons will be constructed to create more space, while at the same time, the government will attempt to change the view among some drug offenders that going to jail is better than undergoing a rehabilitation programme.

Ms Rachada said the drug prevention programmes will be given priority as they come under state-sponsored projects, some of which are to be piloted in northern provinces.

At present, there are 9,564 inmates jailed for drug offences who are being or waiting to be rehabilitated. There are also 14,275 foreign inmates from 103 countries.

Drug offenders make up the largest number of inmates, at 288,648.

Meanwhile, the Corrections Department has ordered prisons to launch strict screening procedures for new inmates, particularly those from China, to prevent any spread of the potentially deadly coronavirus.

Pol Col Narat Sawettanan, director-general of the Corrections Department, said there are 328 Chinese inmates in Thai jails, including 14 jailed since the beginning of the month.

He said all recently jailed inmates go through health screening. If they show signs of a fever, they will be quarantined in isolated cells and observed for up to 14 days.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 30 January 2020 - 09:07:43 

A country's prison accommodation shows country's level of dignity and humanity thinking. I see photos with people treated like animals. Prison time is not only to punish, but also to rehabilitate people. Rehabilitate?? In these circumstances? It is a shame.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Australia heatwave renews bushfire worries
Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach
Euro MPs set seal on Brexit in emotional vote
China virus death toll rises to 170, WHO calls world to action
Doctor debunks viral post claiming Wuhan coronavirus death at Phuket airport
Top-level Phuket meeting told ‘no water shortages’
Coronavirus outbreak possible in major tourist centres
‘Blind’ beggar caught driving Fortuner
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Giraffe on the loose! 'Blind' beggar driving SUV? Hemp growing now legal! || January 29
Running rock star ‘Toon Bodyslam’ hands Vachira Hospital B10mn donation
Giraffe on the loose in Chachoengsao
Plan dusted off as North suffers
Chinese girl, 4, from Wuhan cleared of coronavirus in Phuket
New rule makes it legal to grow hemp
Military medics help screening at airports as number of detected cases in Thailand rises to 14

 

Phuket community
Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

The best 'protection' is to avoid this time going Patong melting pot if you have a choice....(Read More)

Top-level Phuket meeting told ‘no water shortages’

until the problem is not seen, in Thailand there is not...(Read More)

Top-level Phuket meeting told ‘no water shortages’

until the problem is not seen, in Thailand there is not...(Read More)

Top-level Phuket meeting told ‘no water shortages’

Government set up ( another!) monitoring committee and 'ordered administrative officers to prepa...(Read More)

B178m for extra sleeping levels in crowded prison cells

A country's prison accommodation shows country's level of dignity and humanity thinking. I s...(Read More)

Four injured in Patong Hill car collision

"Right now reading your posts is like a comedy" Uncle,looks like you like comedy,otherwis...(Read More)

Chinese girl, 4, from Wuhan cleared of coronavirus in Phuket

Does it matter? The report says it "may"hibernate. So your corollary is that everyone (mil...(Read More)

Four injured in Patong Hill car collision

The scientific classification is undisputed. You may categorise groups of people however you want. I...(Read More)

Phuket Grab motorbike drivers strike for B10 more delivery charge

Me me me? Somebody is definitely thinking of themselves. Pretty mean spirited and stingy to begrudge...(Read More)

Top-level Phuket meeting told ‘no water shortages’

LIARS. Reduced water pressure?? We haven't had water AT ALL for the past 10 days at our place ju...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
La Boucherie
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020

 