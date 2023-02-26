B10,000 reward for missing dog in Phuket

PHUKET: Kathu residents are asked for help in finding an ex-stray dog missing for three days. B10,000 reward is offered for help in finding the animal which is described as being afraid of humans and having health issues.

animals

By The Phuket News

Sunday 26 February 2023, 04:55PM

Facebook user nicknamed House Plants posted the call for helpd this Friday (Feb 25) while the dog, according to the publication, went missing the day before (Feb 24).

The initial reward of B5,000 has been since increased to B10,000. The dog’s name is Nong Deaw and it was last seen in the area of Kathu Wittaya School.

Volunteers have been looking for the dog since it went missing on Feb 24, but to no avail. Those able to help are asked to call 093-575 3456 or 080-719 9989.