333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

B10,000 reward for missing dog in Phuket

B10,000 reward for missing dog in Phuket

PHUKET: Kathu residents are asked for help in finding an ex-stray dog missing for three days. B10,000 reward is offered for help in finding the animal which is described as being afraid of humans and having health issues.

animals
By The Phuket News

Sunday 26 February 2023, 04:55PM

Nong Deaw has been missing since Feb 24. Photo: House Plants

Nong Deaw has been missing since Feb 24. Photo: House Plants

Nong Deaw has been missing since Feb 24. Photo: House Plants

Nong Deaw has been missing since Feb 24. Photo: House Plants

Nong Deaw has been missing since Feb 24. Photo: House Plants

Nong Deaw has been missing since Feb 24. Photo: House Plants

Nong Deaw has been missing since Feb 24. Photo: House Plants

Nong Deaw has been missing since Feb 24. Photo: House Plants

« »

Facebook user nicknamed House Plants posted the call for helpd this Friday (Feb 25) while the dog, according to the publication, went missing the day before (Feb 24).

The initial reward of B5,000 has been since increased to B10,000. The dog’s name is Nong Deaw and it was last seen in the area of Kathu Wittaya School.

Volunteers have been looking for the dog since it went missing on Feb 24, but to no avail. Those able to help are asked to call 093-575 3456 or 080-719 9989.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Water outages to hit central, southern Phuket
Power outage to affect Thepkrasattri Rd near Heroines Monument
Nightclub security guard charged for assaulting foreigner over bottled water
Phuket authorities tout greater than ever Heroines Festival
Police destroy thousands of seized guns
Phuket tells airlines not to be too greedy
Phuket Opinion: A corruption playground
Phuket airport handles rush hour arrivals
Anti-war rally concludes peacefully in Patong
River tubing in Northern Thailand approved by TAT, local authorities
More flights from China added to Phuket airport’s schedule
Improvised firearm, meth seized in Phuket drug bust
Tourism fair underway in Phuket
Foreigners urged to join blood donation campaign
Greenwashing is more than dirty laundry

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport handles rush hour arrivals

It would be nice if at least after standing for ages in the queue, the officials would acknowledge a...(Read More)

Anti-war rally concludes peacefully in Patong

Was a good location for a anti-war rally, at the busiest tourist location of Phuket. Doing in front ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A corruption playground

A most apt headline for a hold on that particular exceptional thing that their reputation precedes t...(Read More)

Foreigners urged to join blood donation campaign

How to stop tourists without license renting motorbikes if they get facilitated by the Thai rental s...(Read More)

Anti-war rally concludes peacefully in Patong

1: Gain more legitimacy from international community. 2: We can not longer resist international pre...(Read More)

River tubing in Northern Thailand approved by TAT, local authorities

We don't see a single life jacket on photos, fantasy machine TAT! And water levels are mostly mu...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A corruption playground

Follow the money- who owns Genius Kids? Nepotism rules. We all know the high profile Cherng talay &#...(Read More)

Foreigners urged to join blood donation campaign

Perhaps if tourists were stopped from renting motorbikes without valid licences the amount of accide...(Read More)

More flights from China added to Phuket airport’s schedule

Can already see the results of the Chinese invasion coming back. Yesterday on a narrow street I had ...(Read More)

Officials confident no water shortage this year

Already in 2011 we red in BP about Phuket water vulnerability, that rainy seasons are not a quarante...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Open Kitchen Laguna
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket 2023
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners
Ixina Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
The Pavilions Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket

 