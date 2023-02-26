Facebook user nicknamed House Plants posted the call for helpd this Friday (Feb 25) while the dog, according to the publication, went missing the day before (Feb 24).
The initial reward of B5,000 has been since increased to B10,000. The dog’s name is Nong Deaw and it was last seen in the area of Kathu Wittaya School.
Volunteers have been looking for the dog since it went missing on Feb 24, but to no avail. Those able to help are asked to call 093-575 3456 or 080-719 9989.
Be the first to comment.