PHUKET: It has been confirmed today that a budget of B1.5 million has been allocated to Koh Kaew Sub-District Administration (OrBorTor) to clear the canal and drains in the area to prevent rain-season flooding.

Friday 23 February 2018, 03:24PM

The announcement for the allocation of the budget came as Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong today (Feb 23) marked the beginning of the canal and drain clean-up at the Muslim Wittaya Phuket School in Koh Kaew.

Joining Gov Norraphat at the event were Muang Phuket District Chief Vigrom Jaktee and others.

Gov Norraphat said “Between February and April the weather is dry and it is suitable to clean the canals and drains. Therefore we have launched a ‘Beautiful Canals Clear Water Care Phuket’ campaign and allocated a B1.5mn budget for Koh Kaew OrBorTor to clean the canals and ditches on Thepkrasattri Rd.

“This cleaning can help to solve flood problems in the area which has an impact on traffic,” Gov Norraphat said.