B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

PHUKET: The Phuket provincial committee of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), chaired by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana, has approved in principle for a sightseeing cable car operating three kilometres long to be built in Phuket.

tourismconstruction

By The Phuket News

Thursday 26 December 2019, 06:14PM

Archawin Sitaputra, President of JH Cable Car Thailand Co Ltd, presented the project to the meeting in order to ask for support. Photo: PR Dept

The proposed cable car project is planned to be three kilometres long and reach up to 80 metres high – and cost an estimated B1.5 billion. Image: JH Cable Car Thailand

The decision was made at a meeting of the Phuket NESDC committee yesterday (Dec 25).

Also present at the meeting was Phuket Vice Governor Wongsakorn Nunchukan, along with relevant officers and representatives of private companies interested or involved in the project.

Archawin Sitaputra, President of JH Cable Car Thailand Co Ltd, presented the project to the meeting in order to ask for support.

He got it. The committee approved for his company to move ahead with an environmental-impact assessment study and to hold public meetings to gain feedback from local residents.

Mr Atchawin explained that the current estimated budget for construction of the cable car system was about B1.5 billion.

“The cable car system will be around 82 meters high from the ground and three kilometers long,” Mr Atchawin said, adding that the cable car route will include three stations.

Other than that, Mr Atchawin was reticent to reveal any more details.

“Construction will be controlled by a French company, which is expert in building cable car systems,” he said, declining to name the French company.

“We are sure that Phuket cable car will be popular among tourists with beautiful views of the island. The cable car will be an interesting landmark in Phuket, aside from natural attractions,” he added.

However, Mr Atchawin also declined to reveal the proposed location of where the cable car is to be built and operated.

“We need to conduct an EIA first. Then we will be sure about the project location,” he said.

Mr Atchawin added that his company also had yet to hold public meetings to gain feedback and opinions on building the cable car system.

“These public meetings are expected be held sometime in January,” he said.

“Our company has already planned the location of the cable car stations and pylons, but at this stage we cannot reveal any more about that. We have to finish our research and obtain public feedback first, but we will make sure that the view from cable car will be good,” Mr Atchawin explained.

* The NESDC for years has been known by its former name, the National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB). The formal change of its name will be recognised on Feb 1, 2020. (Se website here.)