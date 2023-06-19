Ayutthaya couple arrested in Phuket for B20mn Facebook scam

PHUKET: A Thai couple from Ayutthaya have been arrested in Phuket for a fraud scam operated through Facebook that duped victims of an estimated more than B20 million.

By The Phuket News

Monday 19 June 2023, 10:57AM

Photo: Central Investigation Bureau (CIB)

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) reported on Friday (June 16) that the couple were arrested at a rented abode in Srisoonthorn, Thalang. The date of arrest was not reported.

The couple ‒ named only as “Mr Sanit”, 37, and “Ms Amporn”, 34 ‒ were wanted for defrauding people out of more than B20 million baht through a scam, CIB reported

Sanit was wanted on an arrest warrant No. 206/2566 issued by the Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Provincial Court on June 8. Amporn was wanted corresponding arrest warrant No. 206/2566, also issued by the Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Provincial Court

Both were wanted for “[working] together to defraud people",” CIB noted in its report.

Early last year the couple created a Facebook page to persuade people to join an investment scheme with the promise of high returns, CIB explained in its report.

Photos of large piles of cash and the couple enjoying a lavish lifestyle were posted on the Facebook page to encourage people to join the scheme.

Some of the victims had invested large amounts of money, only later to be unable to contact the couple. The total damage was estimated to be more than B20mn, CIB explained.

Officers managed to track down the couple and place them under arrest, CIB noted.

The couple will now face legal action, CIB concluded in its report.