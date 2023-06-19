British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ayutthaya couple arrested in Phuket for B20mn Facebook scam

Ayutthaya couple arrested in Phuket for B20mn Facebook scam

PHUKET: A Thai couple from Ayutthaya have been arrested in Phuket for a fraud scam operated through Facebook that duped victims of an estimated more than B20 million.

crimepolice
By The Phuket News

Monday 19 June 2023, 10:57AM

Photo: Central Investigation Bureau (CIB)

Photo: Central Investigation Bureau (CIB)

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) reported on Friday (June 16) that the couple were arrested at a rented abode in Srisoonthorn, Thalang. The date of arrest was not reported.

The couple ‒ named only as “Mr Sanit”, 37, and “Ms Amporn”, 34 ‒ were wanted for defrauding people out of more than B20 million baht through a scam, CIB reported

Sanit was wanted on an arrest warrant No. 206/2566 issued by the Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Provincial Court on June 8. Amporn was wanted corresponding arrest warrant No. 206/2566, also issued by the Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Provincial Court

Both were wanted for “[working] together to defraud people",” CIB noted in its report.

Early last year the couple created a Facebook page to persuade people to join an investment scheme with the promise of high returns, CIB explained in its report.

Photos of large piles of cash and the couple enjoying a lavish lifestyle were posted on the Facebook page to encourage people to join the scheme.

Some of the victims had invested large amounts of money, only later to be unable to contact the couple. The total damage was estimated to be more than B20mn, CIB explained.

Officers managed to track down the couple and place them under arrest, CIB noted.

The couple will now face legal action, CIB concluded in its report.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal Patong Hill crash, Final push for Phuket Expo 2028, DSI raids in Phuket || June 19
Two feared dead as truck slams pickup on Patong Hill
Web Connection and Smart Order Collaborate to Empower Independent Hotel Owners in Thailand
Navy moves on protected forest abuse
Tourists warned of robbers offering marijuana on the beach
UN says Russia still blocking aid to dam breach victims
Myanmar talks to go ahead
Volleyball in Asia offers promising sponsorship opportunities
TAT collaborates with designers to foster sustainable tourism trends
Phuket Governor pushes for Expo 2028 win in Paris
Man shot dead at Bang Wad Dam
Andaman Hotelier event returns to Phuket
Decision time for Phuket Expo 2028
El Niño likely to propel rice exports
Singapore: ‘Premature’ for any Asean talks with Myanmar

 

Phuket community
Two feared dead as truck slams pickup on Patong Hill

Cheap and greedy company owners take no actions and disregard safety standards, opting instead to en...(Read More)

Two feared dead as truck slams pickup on Patong Hill

The good'ol "brake failure" excuse has become such the norm that it is almost laughabl...(Read More)

Tourists warned of robbers offering marijuana on the beach

Who wants to see hordes of armed police men patrolling the beaches all day except for the same pers...(Read More)

Myanmar talks to go ahead

Thumbs up to Singapore for refusing to "re-engage" with Thailand's current military re...(Read More)

Phuket Governor pushes for Expo 2028 win in Paris

"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing,” We complai...(Read More)

Phuket Governor pushes for Expo 2028 win in Paris

Solar + Surfer. "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing...(Read More)

Navy moves on protected forest abuse

Wait...so the Navy wants to kick out illegal development in a protected area, so the Navy can build ...(Read More)

Myanmar talks to go ahead

As with Myanmar, Thailand went down a similar path when its dictatorship held fake elections. A &qu...(Read More)

Myanmar talks to go ahead

The military dictatorship took over Myanmar decades ago. A few years ago, the junta decided it would...(Read More)

Andaman Hotelier event returns to Phuket

Anyone knows why a Army General Major has to be present at a Andaman Hotelier event? Is the army hav...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
BahtSold
Blue Tree Phuket
Zonezi Properties
HeadStart International School Phuket
SALA
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Open Kitchen Laguna
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket 2023
The Pavilions Phuket

 