THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Axelsen shows class to claim All England men’s singles title

Axelsen shows class to claim All England men’s singles title

BADMINTON: Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen dominated the battle of men’s singles top seeds to walk away with the All England Championship crown yesterday (Mar 15).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Monday 16 March 2020, 09:26AM

Viktor Axelsen defeated Chou Tien Chen in straight sets to win the men’s singles title. Photo: AFP

Viktor Axelsen defeated Chou Tien Chen in straight sets to win the men’s singles title. Photo: AFP

Axelsen became the first Dane to claim the coveted men’s singles title in 20 years as he tamed Taiwanese top seed Chou Tien-chen in the US$1.1 million (35 million baht) BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament final in Birmingham.

Chou tried to kick-start a recovery in the second game, but there was little he could do to stop his Danish opponent from claiming a 21-13, 21-14 victory.

Earlier, Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota were crowned women’s doubles champions at the prestigious tournament.

The world No.3 pair overwhelmed China’s Du Yue and Li Yinhui 21-13, 21-15 in the first of five finals yesterday.

Fukushima and Hirota defeated seventh-ranked Ayaka Takahashi and Misaki Matsutomo 21-12, 21-12 in an all-Japanese semi-final on Saturday (Mar 14).

The loss placed a roadblock in the way of Rio Games gold medallists Takahashi and Matsutomo’s bid to defend their crown at the Tokyo Olympics.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

The Badminton World Federation has suspended all of its sanctioned tournaments from March 16 to April 12 in response to the global coronavirus pandemic, effectively making the All England Open the last qualifying event for Tokyo 2020.

Under existing plans, Olympic qualification will be based on the world rankings released on April 30. The BWF, however, is set to make a further announcement on regulations related to qualification for the July 24-Aug 9 Games “at a later date”.

Japan’s Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara, who were knocked out in the quarter-finals, currently sit second in the world rankings.

Thai hopes Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai were due to meet Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti of Indonesia in the mixed doubles final.

Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying, who made it to the final for the fourth straight year, was due to face women’s defending champion Chen Yufei of China.

Indonesia’s Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo and Japan’s Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe were to meet in the men’s doubles decider.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Coronavirus-induced hiatus could help Thai foobtallers
Deprived of football, players try to fill the ‘big void’
Countdown on to 2020 ACST Phuket Cricket Week
‘Up there Cazaly!’ The 2020 AFL season is upon us
F1 cancels Vietnam, Bahrain in coronavirus pandemic
Are Manchester United finally on their way back to the top?
Premier League suspended until April 4
Sport at standstill as virus fears paralyse North America
Phuket honours a true gentleman of the seas
Premier League schedule in doubt after Arteta contracts coronavirus
Australian GP cancelled after positive coronavirus test
‘Cash is king’ slams Hamilton on plans to hold Australian F1 despite virus
Phuket Open Bowls Singles Champion 2020
Ratchanok, Busanan win at All England
‘We play to win’: Simeone defends Atletico style after shocking Liverpool

 

Phuket community
British overstayer nabbed with ganja

Did you notice he was ALSO caught with illegal drugs Insp K? You condone people coming here and brea...(Read More)

Govt endeavours to clear up visa entry confusion

First the thai government create confusion, many departments involved. Hahaha. After that start '...(Read More)

Phuket officials announce daily COVID-19 checks on all arrivals from France, Germany, Spain, Singapore, Japan and Taiwan

@albator. Good point. Name me another country were one lives & works, and has to do a visa run e...(Read More)

British overstayer nabbed with ganja

Another low life gone and another headbanging comment from the weird serial poster.Tsssss...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry hopes for post-virus tourist bounce

More and more countries are locking down. American Airlines suspend international flights till May 5...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sensing the fear

So the economic impact of COVID-19 in headlines around the world is pure speculation? So why then c...(Read More)

No ‘Stage 3’ despite spike in virus cases

J. My comment is about that 'stage 3', Thai Ministry denies while we are in a Pandemic. That...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry hopes for post-virus tourist bounce

How can a Ministry take herself serious on money thinking 'hopes', hopes based on nothing su...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry hopes for post-virus tourist bounce

1: The Coronavirus Pandemic is not over next month April. 2: Worldwide people who lost jobs need a j...(Read More)

Phuket Town school fire causes B500k in damage

Yup yup...just like the Grenfell fire in London fire that started in a kitchen and 72 died. In this ...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
Phuket Cricket Week 2020
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
La Boucherie
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thai Residential
Singha
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
The LifeCo Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 