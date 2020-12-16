BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Axe to fall on subsidy-cheating tourism operators

Axe to fall on subsidy-cheating tourism operators

THAILAND: The governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand today (Dec 16) asked police to prosecute operators of 312 hotels and 202 shops for fraud in the government’s “We Travel Together” subsidy scheme.

crimetourism
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 16 December 2020, 04:38PM

Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn, right, files a complaint with deputy national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapat at the Royal Thai Police Office in Bangkok today (Dec 16). Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool.

Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn, right, files a complaint with deputy national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapat at the Royal Thai Police Office in Bangkok today (Dec 16). Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool.

Yuthasak Supasorn filed his complaint with deputy national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapat at the Royal Thai Police Office. He said the TAT found fraudulent transactions at 312 hotels and 202 shops, and some customers were also involved.

The government initiated the “We Travel Together” scheme to stimulate tourism heavily hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic. It paid 40% of room rates for travellers and offered e-vouchers worth B600-900 for their daily spending.

Instances of fraud found by the TAT included hoteliers and restauranteurs unusually raising their prices to increase obtained subsidies, and fake hotel bookings - including at hotels that were no longer open.

https://sgssecurity.com/

Mr Yuthasak said the government body had to take legal action against those responsible for fraud since there is a second phase of the “We Travel Together” scheme.

Pol Gen Damrongsak said the Crime Suppression Division would handle the case because the crimes were committed nationwide.

The people who conspired with fraudulent tourism-related operators and received a share of illicit gains would also face legal action, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thai Smile flights hoped to spark tourism boost for Phuket
National Chief Ombudsman inspects marine safety ‘Smart Pier’ tech in Phuket
TAT hooks up with Tinder to target singles travel
WHO in talks with Pfizer, Moderna on COVID-19 vaccine access
Electricity outage to affect Rawai
Infected trio face stiff action
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Baby among new Covid cases! Sirinath for UNESCO World Heritage Site? || December 15
ICC rejects Uighur genocide complaint against China
No action against Phuket taxi driver over fares
New Year celebrations allowed, all provinces COVID-safe
Phuket’s Sirinath among six national parks to be proposed for World Heritage status
Phuket officials aim for zero road deaths over New Year holidays
London set for tighter virus curbs as Netherlands enters Xmas lockdown
Fraud charges taint ’We Travel Together’ scheme
PM threatens emergency decree if COVID worsens

 

Phuket community
Thai Smile flights hoped to spark tourism boost for Phuket

Well well to day it’s only 75 flight too phuket some AirAsia,Vietjet, BangkokAir,Smile +++...(Read More)

Thai Smile flights hoped to spark tourism boost for Phuket

Pure fantasy and more lies. More flights with no passengers . The airlines are not stupid . If the g...(Read More)

National Chief Ombudsman inspects marine safety ‘Smart Pier’ tech in Phuket

“A face recognition system,... an automatic temperature measurement system, connected to wristband...(Read More)

No action against Phuket taxi driver over fares

Thai people don't like to complain to peoples faces and do like to use social media. The effect ...(Read More)

No action against Phuket taxi driver over fares

The problem is lack of choice. In Bangkok the same service could cost maybe 50B if you just flag dow...(Read More)

Local elections bring Phuket alcohol ban

...be better to stick with the " Dubai News" or the " Nursultan Times"?...(Read More)

Local elections bring Phuket alcohol ban

"..same as people like you" Good ! My friends are definitely not to find among haters and...(Read More)

Phuket’s Sirinath among six national parks to be proposed for World Heritage status

Hard to believe that Phuket Sirinath 'national' park is going to get a Unesco status. Unesco...(Read More)

No action against Phuket taxi driver over fares

Also a ride with a TukTuk inside Patong for 200THB is a rip off. Asuming you come from a developed c...(Read More)

Phuket officials aim for zero road deaths over New Year holidays

The Thai paper tiger bureaucracy in full manifesting. Road safety outline campaign, from 1 Dec until...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
K9 Point
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Property in Phuket
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Dewa Phuket Resort
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand

 