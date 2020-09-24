Award-winning Kvik now in Phuket

Kvik Real Danish Kitchens has opened their new showroom in Phuket, located adjacent to the Hafele showroom, opposite the Big C shopping mall on the bypass road.



By Advertorial

Thursday 24 September 2020, 02:04PM

Kvik Danish Kitchens has more than 30 years’ experience producing classic Danish designed and manufactured kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms from their factory in the north of Denmark. Now with more than 160 showrooms worldwide, they are one of the most popular furniture brands.

Iain Flitcroft, the Managing Director of Kvik Asia said, “Here at Kvik, we pride ourselves on selling real, imported, Danish kitchens. All of our furniture comes directly from our factory with nothing being sourced or manufactured locally. With award-winning designs, great quality and a 25-year guarantee, our customers can be totally confident when buying from us.

“Here in Thailand we have an expert team of kitchen designers, with great English skills, working in our showrooms, backed up by our trained, in-house installers who achieve 95% five-star feedback from our delighted customers.

“Our state of the art factory in Denmark delivers efficiency levels that allow us to offer our product at a price that makes us the most competitive European import brand in the market. We are unique in that we have a warehouse in Bangkok where we carry most of our ranges in stock, meaning that customers don’t have to wait three to four months for their new kitchen or spare parts.

“Since the Covid epidemic began, we are living our lives differently and spending more time at home with our families or entertaining or visiting holiday homes within the country as opposed to travelling abroad. The kitchen really is the heart of the home and there has never been a better time to invest in the home than now.”

The Kvik showroom on the bypass road features most of the products in the Kvik range, from the timeless Mano (a best seller for 10 years) to the latest Ombra, a quirky design available in pastel green and white and designed in collaboration with an award-winning Danish design house. For traditionalists the new Paris range in white and whisper grey reflects a classic tone with shaker style detailing to the doors and panels. Other award-winning designs such as Prato are also on display.

Kvik works with both private retail customers and project developers, and has products to suit most budgets and styles. A full range of worktops and appliances is also available including Hafele, Caesarstone, Silestone, Bosch, Gorenje, Teka and Smeg. A feature of the Kvik range are the stunning wooden worktops in a range of wood finishes. The huge island worktop on the Mano display forms the hub of the Kvik social kitchen concept.

Iain said, “The kitchen is much more than a place to cook, it is the heart of the family hub of the home. I have worked in the kitchen industry in the UK for 30 years and have seen home design change from separate kitchen, living, dining areas to a central family space where all the family can spend time together watching TV, doing homework, cooking, eating, entertaining friends. Mainly, time is precious and a Kvik Social Kitchen provides the perfect space to enjoy quality time together.”

The Kvik showroom is open from Monday to Saturday 9.00am to 6.00pm. The sales team are also available for home appointments, online video meetings or private showroom visits. Tel: 076-390331. Facebook: Kvik Phuket. Email: mkt@kvik.com. Instragram: kvik_asia. Website: www.kvik.co.th