The call came yesterday after several small breakdowns on the hill, most recently with a motorbike having its chain come off while climbing the hill on Wednesday night (Nov 16).
Pol Col Paradorn Sawangsaengsai of the Patong Police was on duty at the checkpoint nearby and investigated the breakdown, and helped the rider, Ms Yaninee, by pushing the bike up to the checkpoint near the Patong City sign.
Traffic across the hill remains heavy during peak times.
Currently, motorbikes are allowed over the hill in both directions, while only “small vehicles” ‒ namely car, pickups and passenger vans ‒ are allowed down the hill from Patong to Kathu.
No “small vehicles” are allowed over the hill from Kathu to Patong.
