Avoid breakdowns on Patong Hill, police urge

PHUKET: Police are asking motorists to ensure their vehicles are safe and reliable before attempting to drive up or down Patong Hill, for safety reasons.

transportSafetypatong

By The Phuket News

Friday 18 November 2022, 11:32AM

Photo: Patong Police

The call came yesterday after several small breakdowns on the hill, most recently with a motorbike having its chain come off while climbing the hill on Wednesday night (Nov 16).

Pol Col Paradorn Sawangsaengsai of the Patong Police was on duty at the checkpoint nearby and investigated the breakdown, and helped the rider, Ms Yaninee, by pushing the bike up to the checkpoint near the Patong City sign.

Traffic across the hill remains heavy during peak times.

Currently, motorbikes are allowed over the hill in both directions, while only “small vehicles” ‒ namely car, pickups and passenger vans ‒ are allowed down the hill from Patong to Kathu.

No “small vehicles” are allowed over the hill from Kathu to Patong.