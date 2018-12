Start From: Monday 31 December 2018, 06:30PM to Monday 31 December 2018, 11:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Dress to impress and walk the talk on our res carpet and shine bright like a star at our gala dinner where gourmet cuisine and vibrant entertainment will make for a truly memorable year-end night. Time: 6.30 PM - 11.00 PM. Price: THB 8,999 net per person.