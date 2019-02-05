THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Autosound shop in Phuket Town engulfed by fire, damage in the millions

PHUKET: Millions of baht in car stereos, speakers and accessories went up in flames as a fire engulf an entire building at an autosound store in Phuket Town early this morning (Feb 5).

accidents
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 5 February 2019, 10:43AM

The fire razed an entire building to the ground. Photo: Ekkapop Thongtub

The fire razed an entire building to the ground. Photo: Ekkapop Thongtub

Firefighters prevented the flames from reaching homes located just metres away at the back of the property. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefighters prevented the flames from reaching homes located just metres away at the back of the property. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The damaged caused by the fire is estimated to be in the millions of baht. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The damaged caused by the fire is estimated to be in the millions of baht. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The damaged caused by the fire is estimated to be in the millions of baht. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The damaged caused by the fire is estimated to be in the millions of baht. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

In total nine fire trucks were called to the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

In total nine fire trucks were called to the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

In total nine fire trucks were called to the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

In total nine fire trucks were called to the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The damaged caused by the fire is estimated to be in the millions of baht. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The damaged caused by the fire is estimated to be in the millions of baht. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The damaged caused by the fire is estimated to be in the millions of baht. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The damaged caused by the fire is estimated to be in the millions of baht. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefighters were called to the Hongkee Autosound shop on Wichit Songkram Rd (see map below) at 1:45am.

In total, nine fire trucks arrived: five from Phuket Municipality, three from Wichit Municipality and one from Rassada.

The fire teams spent more an hour to bring the blaze under control, and were able to prevent the fire from spreading to residential homes near the back of the property where an entire building was razed by the flames.

No persons were reported as injured as a result of the fire.

Lt Col Rachan Panwai of the Phuket City Police said that police believe the fire started from a short circuit at the back of the two-unit store.

QSI International School Phuket

“Then it moved closer to the front of the store, including the storage area where car stereos, speakers, and accessories were destroyed or damaged by the fire,” he said.

A Suzuki car parked inside the building was also damaged by the fire, he added.

“From their initial investigation police believe that the fire began because of a short circuit. However, we will await for investigators to thoroughly inspect the scene and find the real cause of fire,” Col Rachan said.

“The estimated cost of the damage to the property is in the millions of baht,” he added.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket rallies after fire devastates Surin Islands sea gypsy village
Russian man in critical condition after car slams into house
Activists back cops in child helmet row
Even Russian women passengers in Phuket jet-ski collision charged
Chinese tourists survive ATV ‘plunge in reverse’
Fatal high-speed bypass accident was suicide bid by fleeing Phuket murder suspect, say police
Man dies as car slams into pickup making U-turn on bypass road
Ice truck driver fined B400 for sideswipe, tree-felling wipeout
British tourist dies in Kamala collision
Drivers safe after car slams tuk-tuk head-on in Kamala
Patong Hill carnage: 12 vehicles crashed, three people injured
Call for Patong Hill caution as tour bus involved in multiple-vehicle wipeout
Truck driver charged for Patong Hill wipeout
Danish man dead after motorbike hits truck making U-turn
Phuket Opinion: ‘Reviving’ drowning victims

 

Phuket community
Brit in Phuket Town condo saga continues amid fears of nine-story jump

If the police admit they have no reason to believe the man will jump, why is it the headline? Click...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Killer cop playbook

Maybe it's because the chauvinist dregs of western society move to Thailand to get sex from eco...(Read More)

New Year ignites Phuket tourism

Rather than rue the fact that Thailand differs from Germany, what concrete proposals would the seria...(Read More)

American tourist hit by cop joins police volunteers

They need more english speaking volunteers because they got rid of the volunteers! “Both Mr Lu...(Read More)

Brit in Phuket Town condo saga continues amid fears of nine-story jump

There was no valid reason for Police to forcibly enter the property, no matter who it may be. If he ...(Read More)

American tourist hit by cop joins police volunteers

If you can´t beat them, join them!...(Read More)

Polish, Canadian tourists die within hours while swimming in Krabi

LOL...he was not swimming in open waters. ...(Read More)

Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court

Wrong. There is no visa requirements to visit Thailand from Australia. He is not a paid employee of ...(Read More)

Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court

"Thailand can never be a world cup host" Nonsense!! All those clamor because of one person...(Read More)

Phuket airport offers reward for catching wayward smokers

"Did they talk this through with China first.." And why should they ?...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
777 Beach Condo
Express Carpet and Decor
Dan About Thailand
Thai Tapas With A Modern Twist
Harvey Law Corporation
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Soul Heaven Saturdays with Lenny Fontana
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke

 