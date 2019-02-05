PHUKET: Millions of baht in car stereos, speakers and accessories went up in flames as a fire engulf an entire building at an autosound store in Phuket Town early this morning (Feb 5).

The damaged caused by the fire is estimated to be in the millions of baht. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

In total nine fire trucks were called to the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Firefighters prevented the flames from reaching homes located just metres away at the back of the property. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire razed an entire building to the ground. Photo: Ekkapop Thongtub

Firefighters were called to the Hongkee Autosound shop on Wichit Songkram Rd (see map below) at 1:45am.

In total, nine fire trucks arrived: five from Phuket Municipality, three from Wichit Municipality and one from Rassada.

The fire teams spent more an hour to bring the blaze under control, and were able to prevent the fire from spreading to residential homes near the back of the property where an entire building was razed by the flames.

No persons were reported as injured as a result of the fire.

Lt Col Rachan Panwai of the Phuket City Police said that police believe the fire started from a short circuit at the back of the two-unit store.

“Then it moved closer to the front of the store, including the storage area where car stereos, speakers, and accessories were destroyed or damaged by the fire,” he said.

A Suzuki car parked inside the building was also damaged by the fire, he added.

“From their initial investigation police believe that the fire began because of a short circuit. However, we will await for investigators to thoroughly inspect the scene and find the real cause of fire,” Col Rachan said.

“The estimated cost of the damage to the property is in the millions of baht,” he added.