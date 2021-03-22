Autistic man drowns while searching for snails in pond

PHUKET: Police have confirmed that a Kamala resident who suffered from autism tragically drowned in a pond yesterday (Mar 21) while searching for snails with his brother.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 22 March 2021, 12:02PM

Natdanai Puekkhao, 18, of Ban Hua Khuan, Moo 5, Kamala, had accompanied his 9-year-old brother “San” to search for snails in the pond when he disappeared under the water and did not resurface.

Lt Col Somnuk Damkliang of the Kamala Police, together with rescue workers from Kamala Municipality and Kusoldharm Foundation, rushed to the scene at about 1:30pm yesterday where San informed them his brother was missing under the water.

Kusoldharm Foundation divers searched the pond for about 20 minutes before they found Mr Natdanai’s body. They confirmed he was discovered at the bottom of the pond, which was approximately 10 metres deep, roughly 5 metres away from the edge.

Mr Natdanai was taken to Patong Hospital for examination before his body was passed to relatives to allow them to make the necessary funeral arrangements.

Mr Natdanai’s aunt, 44-year-old Umaporn Hemra, explained that he generally stayed home, only occasionally venturing out to collect plastic bottles to exchange for money.

“San told me that his brother had invited him to search for snails in the pond, so he accompanied him,” Ms Umaporn said.

“San waited at the edge of the pond and allowed his brother to search.

“He explained that Natdanai was under water for a long time. San called out for him many times but received no response which is when he turned for help from some local people at the pond who were there fishing,” she added.

“One of the people called the police and advised San to inform me, which he did,” Ms Umaporn concluded.