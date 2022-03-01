Authorities to address overpriced lottery tickets

BANGKOK: Officials will meet this week to discuss the longstanding issue of exorbitant government lottery tickets.

crime

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Tuesday 1 March 2022, 03:01PM

Photo: NNT

Seksakol Atthawong, an assistant minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, said officials will form a subcommittee to collect information on the issue.

The working group is expected to generate concrete results within two months, reports NNT.

Seksakol, who is also the deputy chairperson of the committee tasked with resolving the issue, noted that this week’s meeting will discuss factors contributing to ticket prices exceeding the B80-per-ticket limit.

He acknowledged that middlemen play a significant role in pushing ticket prices above the government-mandated price cap. Each ticket costs B70 and 40 satang at the Government Lottery Office.

However, intermediaries who purchase the tickets in bulk offer them to major distributors at a rate of B80 each, while minor retailers sell them for B100 to B120 per ticket.

According to the assistant minister, the issue can be resolved by supervising the vending process. He added that the B10,000 fine for vendors selling overpriced tickets is inadequate for deterring repeat offenses.