BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Authorities to address overpriced lottery tickets

Authorities to address overpriced lottery tickets

BANGKOK: Officials will meet this week to discuss the longstanding issue of exorbitant government lottery tickets.

crime
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Tuesday 1 March 2022, 03:01PM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Seksakol Atthawong, an assistant minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, said officials will form a subcommittee to collect information on the issue.

The working group is expected to generate concrete results within two months, reports NNT.

Seksakol, who is also the deputy chairperson of the committee tasked with resolving the issue, noted that this week’s meeting will discuss factors contributing to ticket prices exceeding the B80-per-ticket limit.

CBRE Phuket

He acknowledged that middlemen play a significant role in pushing ticket prices above the government-mandated price cap. Each ticket costs B70 and 40 satang at the Government Lottery Office.

However, intermediaries who purchase the tickets in bulk offer them to major distributors at a rate of B80 each, while minor retailers sell them for B100 to B120 per ticket.

According to the assistant minister, the issue can be resolved by supervising the vending process. He added that the B10,000 fine for vendors selling overpriced tickets is inadequate for deterring repeat offenses.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Meth continues to spread, says Phuket Vice Governor
BDMS refuses payments from Russian, Ukrainian insurance companies
Diesel tax cut not enough
Russian Ambassador in Phuket
Russian cluster bombs killing Ukraine civilians: rights groups
Hotels, hospitals urged to give travellers refunds
Ninety-nine Thais have left Ukraine, about 50 close behind
Phuket marks 634 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: One alleged hitman arrested over gangster killing in Phuket, one still on the run || February 28
Ukrainians, Russians in Phuket call out for peace
Alleged gunman in Jimi Sandhu murder arrested in Canada
Police nab bag snatchers
Russia, Ukraine set for talks as fighting rages
Phuket marks 652 new COVID cases, one more death
Power outage to affect Wat Tha Reua area

 

Phuket community
Hotels, hospitals urged to give travellers refunds

Always empty brain bla-bla to the press. No prior thinking/analyzing new 'orders'/rules, as ...(Read More)

Russian Ambassador in Phuket

Welcoming a Embasador of a regiem what is this moment commits war crimes in Ukraine? Unbelieveble. I...(Read More)

Russian Ambassador in Phuket

While russian army bomb/rocket Ukriane civilians housing areas, welcoms Phuket the russian embassado...(Read More)

Russian Ambassador in Phuket

New name Phuketgrad....(Read More)

Phuket marks 634 new COVID cases, no new deaths

The Bangkok Post quoted 678 new Phuket infections, not 634 as noted in PN. New infected arrivals ...(Read More)

Russian Ambassador in Phuket

@ CaptJack Olympia Berlin 1936 ! Invasion of Poland 1939 !...(Read More)

Ukrainians, Russians in Phuket call out for peace

@JohnC And did you join them ? Or where did you stage your protest?...(Read More)

Russian cluster bombs killing Ukraine civilians: rights groups

Maybe the governor can take this up with the Russian ambassador next time he pays us a stealth visit...(Read More)

Russian Ambassador in Phuket

This is like attending the Olympics in Berlin AFTER Hitler invaded Poland....(Read More)

Hotels, hospitals urged to give travellers refunds

..."positive tourism sentiment"? [@ED: Why is your comments box still cutting off the e...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
PaintFX
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
EPL predictions

 