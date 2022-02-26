Authorities distribute COVID-19 survival bags in Kamala

PHUKET: Local authorities donated survival bags to local communitites in Kamala yesterday (Feb 25) as part of the drive to help those affected by COVID-19.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 26 February 2022, 11:50AM

Phuket Deputy Governor Amnuay Phinsuwan and a delegation of officials handed the survival bags containing essential goods such as food and medical supplies to those high-risk cases who are self-isolating at home in the Kamala area.

A collection station was erected and a distribution process implemented although no details were confirmed on how many bags were to be given away.

The project is in line with the policy of Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew who has assigned local administrative organisations in Phuket to provide assistance for those infected with and affected by COVID-19.

Almost two years on, many people in communities across the island are still reeling from the fallout of the pandemic with many experiencing loss of income which has greatly affected their livelihoods.

Those considered high-risk individuals being forced to self-isolate lose income from not being able to work and are still experiencing subsequent food and essential supplies shortages.

The survival bag assistance drive comes after a steady increase in the numbers of COVID-19 infection in Phuket in recent months despite the chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon, personally assuring local residents on Thursday (Feb 24) that nearly all new infections reported in recent weeks have resulted in the patients suffering little to no symptoms.

This has seen an increase in the number of home-isolation patients who Dr Kusak confirmed were assessed and provided treatment advice via the online system of the Aunjai Clinic.