BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Authorities distribute COVID-19 survival bags in Kamala

Authorities distribute COVID-19 survival bags in Kamala

PHUKET: Local authorities donated survival bags to local communitites in Kamala yesterday (Feb 25) as part of the drive to help those affected by COVID-19.

CoronavirusCOVID-19charityhealth
By The Phuket News

Saturday 26 February 2022, 11:50AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Phuket Deputy Governor Amnuay Phinsuwan and a delegation of officials handed the survival bags containing essential goods such as food and medical supplies to those high-risk cases who are self-isolating at home in the Kamala area.

A collection station was erected and a distribution process implemented although no details were confirmed on how many bags were to be given away.

The project is in line with the policy of Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew who has assigned local administrative organisations in Phuket to provide assistance for those infected with and affected by COVID-19.

Almost two years on, many people in communities across the island are still reeling from the fallout of the pandemic with many experiencing loss of income which has greatly affected their livelihoods.

PaintFX

Those considered high-risk individuals being forced to self-isolate lose income from not being able to work and are still experiencing subsequent food and essential supplies shortages.

The survival bag assistance drive comes after a steady increase in the numbers of COVID-19 infection in Phuket in recent months despite the chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon, personally assuring local residents on Thursday (Feb 24) that nearly all new infections reported in recent weeks have resulted in the patients suffering little to no symptoms.

This has seen an increase in the number of home-isolation patients who Dr Kusak confirmed were assessed and provided treatment advice via the online system of the Aunjai Clinic.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong Police flamed for arresting woman selling flowers on Bangla
CCSA’s daily case count briefing set to wind down
Centre set up to help Thais in Ukraine
Phuket marks 698 new COVID cases, one more death
NATO deploys response units to bolster defenses
Shift to ‘endemic’ forecast within 4 months
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: ’Endemic’ shift by June? Phuket in-school exams allowed || February 25
Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘justified’, says Myanmar junta
Latest Phuket COVID order allows schools to hold end-of-year exams
TAT pushes Phuket, Udon Thani travel boost
Central Pattana to spend B120bn on sustainable future
CCSA updates home-grown COVID-19 vaccine developments
Attacks across Ukraine as dozens die in Russian invasion
Phuket Stray Dog Shelter running short of food
Record number of new national COVID cases

 

Phuket community
Patong Police flamed for arresting woman selling flowers on Bangla

While this is a heartless act victimizing poor people and (if their account is accurate) apparently ...(Read More)

Patong Police flamed for arresting woman selling flowers on Bangla

clearly the flower lady did not pay the ramson to the police therefore not allowed to sell.... what ...(Read More)

TAT: Tourist arrivals hit by Russia-Ukraine crisis

Mr Siripakorn should remove any skeptism/misunderstanding out of the thai air. For him a quality to...(Read More)

SOS continue food security drive for Phuket people in need

A V/G + other high ranking Officials 'joined' SOS food drive. Did they ( their departments) ...(Read More)

TAT: Tourist arrivals hit by Russia-Ukraine crisis

Christy, just a thought, when the USSR tried to put men and missiles close to the USA (Cuba) Kennedy...(Read More)

Phuket marks 698 new COVID cases, one more death

Still infection numbers go up. But i guess the TAT and don't care. Govenor Narong has made a ne...(Read More)

CCSA’s daily case count briefing set to wind down

Dr Thirawat wrote: He thinks that Ministry want people to panic less and trust Government's able...(Read More)

Latest Phuket COVID order allows schools to hold end-of-year exams

Yes Kurt, i understand changing the lights to white. Sometimes i don't understand Thai logic....(Read More)

Shift to ‘endemic’ forecast within 4 months

Perhaps Dr Kiattiphum was instructed to 'talk down' the Thai Covid situation as government d...(Read More)

CCSA’s daily case count briefing set to wind down

It's the briefings are winding down- not the infection rates which are rising and vastly under r...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket

 