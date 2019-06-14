THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Authorities discuss regulation of short-term accommodation in Phuket

PHUKET: A meeting was held at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (June 13) to discuss ways to regulate the rapidly growing market of short-term property rentals via applications such as Airbnb.

tourismpropertyeconomics
By The Phuket News

Friday 14 June 2019, 05:36PM

In attendance were Secretary-General of the Office of the Ombudsman of Thailand, Raksagecha Chaechai, Phuket V/Gov Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai, and Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) of the Phuket Provincial Office, Anupong Wawongmoon. Photo: PR Dept

Among attendees were Secretary-General of the Office of the Ombudsman of Thailand, Raksagecha Chaechai, who chaired the meeting; Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai; and Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) of the Phuket Provincial Office, Anupong Wawongmoon.

The aim of the meeting was to exchange ideas on how to regulate the market and to stop people from renting out their properties illegally.

The meeting was set up following inspections conducted by the Office of the Ombudsman which found that such property rental businesses are unapproved by law and can lead to various problems relating to unpaid taxes, guest safety, neighbourhood disturbances and contractual disputes.

Palad Anupong said that in 2017, authorities found 1,477 unlicenced hotel businesses operating illegally.

Officials also discussed the benefits of the market and its impacts, as well as potential rules, regulations, definitions, lessor and lessee obligations, and the assignment of agencies to be responsible for regulating and overseeing the market.

Officials emphasised that regulation would ensure better safety, service and quality for tourists, helping to make Phuket a sustainable global tourism city.

 

 

