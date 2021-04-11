The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Authorities defend vaccine policy

Authorities defend vaccine policy

BANGKOK: Authorities insist they have never stopped the private sector from importing COVID-19 vaccines as criticism persists, even after they confirmed that up to 10 million doses could be ordered.

COVID-19CoronavirusVaccinehealth
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 11 April 2021, 08:30AM

A woman from a high-risk group receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a BMA health centre in Wattana district of Bangkok. Photo: Somchai Poomlard / Bangkok Post

A woman from a high-risk group receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a BMA health centre in Wattana district of Bangkok. Photo: Somchai Poomlard / Bangkok Post

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Saturday (Apr 10) that the government fully supported plans by the private sector to buy “alternative vaccines”, reports the Bangkok Post.

Only two companies ‒ Sinovac Biotech and Oxford/AstraZeneca (AZ) ‒ are included in the government’s procurement plans for its free jab programme over the next two years. Another one million doses of CoronaVac from Sinovac arrived in the country on Saturday.

Private hospitals are anticipating substantial demand from some segments of the population who are willing to pay rather than having to wait months in the queue for free shots. They have been looking for ways to order other vaccines, especially those made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

Mr Anutin said his ministry had in fact been looking for more choices. “If the private sector can deal with Pfizer, it can register with the FDA [Food and Drug Administration],” he said on Saturday.

He added that his ministry had been in talks with other manufacturers but they all set minimum orders and specific delivery times that didn’t suit Thailand.

“The problem is we don’t need that many and the delivery time is too late,” he said, without revealing the specifics.

Thailand has approved vaccines from three manufacturers. In addition to the two already ordered, J&J was also registered, he said.

“We contacted J&J but were told the vaccine could be delivered by the end of this year at the earliest, which coincides with [the delivery of] AstraZeneca. We won’t be needing it that much by then,” said Mr Anutin.

The minister explained that the government’s procurement plan also took into account the mutation factor.

“We won’t buy in large numbers ‒ we will only buy as many as we can administer ‒ to keep the inventory at a minimum.”

He added it was imperative that the country had a “Plan B” in case the virus mutated further.

“We don’t want to be sitting on a huge pile of useless vaccines that can’t keep up with the virus,” he said.

His comments followed criticism about the slow pace of vaccinations, especially in light of the arrival of a third wave last week in which hundreds of people have been infected from entertainment venues in Bangkok.

As of Saturday, Thailand ranked 124th out of 154 countries in the percentage of adults (0.4%) receiving a first vaccine dose, according to data compiled by The Economist.

Mr Anutin was not the first to try to quell public frustration about the slow pace of inoculation and the perception that the government had been reluctant to allow Thais to obtain vaccines from other manufacturers.

AZ has contracted Siam Bioscience, a local company owned by His Majesty the King, to produce its vaccine for Thailand and the rest of Asean. The local facility is scheduled to deliver the first lot for local use in June.

Sinovac Biotech, meanwhile, is 15% owned by the Thailand-based conglomerate Charoen Pokphand group.

Internal - Phuket News TV

On Saturday, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said local production of the vaccine by Siam Bioscience was progressing satisfactorily.

“Everything has gone according to plan. It’s now in the process of quality checking at laboratories in the United Kingdom and the United States,” he said.

As well, an additional 1 million doses of Sinovac vaccines arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Saturday and they would be distributed nationwide as soon as possible, Mr Anutin said.

The shipment was the third lot, after 200,000 doses in late February and 800,000 the following month, bringing the total from the Chinese supplier to 2 million.

Last week, Dr Nakorn Premsri, director of the National Vaccine Institute, clarified “misunderstandings” about vaccine imports.

He said all vaccines needed to be registered before they could be used. Some companies, including Pfizer, AZ and J&J, have offices in Thailand that can act on their behalf.

“If their representatives here do not apply to register them, no one can do it for them,” he said.

Other manufacturers with no local subsidiaries must appoint authorised representatives and submit documents for registration.

He cited Sinovac as an example, saying the Chinese company had the Government Pharmaceutical Organization represent it. Moderna has asked Zuellig Pharma in Thailand to act on its behalf.

“Companies seeking vaccines from other manufacturers must contact them directly and the government has never blocked such a move,” he said.

Some companies, he said, sold directly to the government, including Pfizer, AZ and J&J. As the vaccines are new for emergency use only, they all want the government to accept the “no-fault compensation” scheme, which prevents suits for civil damages in cases of severe side effects.

Discussing supplies, Dr Nakorn said most well-known vaccines could be delivered in the fourth quarter of this year at the earliest and only in limited numbers. The exceptions are Sinovac, which has been gradually delivering since February, and AZ which will deliver in June.

He also criticised private hospitals, which have banded together to demand liberalisation of vaccine rules so that they can start treating the many patients who have been asking to be inoculated.

“We already met with them and they understood,” he said. “However, they did not admit they had been wrong in thinking they could buy [vaccines] from anywhere but the government prohibited them from doing so. This criticism persists.”

He also mentioned a case in which a hospital advertised it would accept bookings for a certain vaccine.

“It broke the FDA law because it advertised what it didn’t have in hand,” he said. “After it was fined, it remained silent, further fuelling the misunderstanding that the government has been an obstacle.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New COVID strain in Phuket, infections hit 50
Navy seizes illegal Indonesian fishing boat off Phuket
Phuket COVID infections rise, remote-site mass vaccinations halted
Pilot survives 38 days in Amazon jungle after crash
Non-state vaccines get nod
Hard blows: Patong bar, pub, club operators suffer in vaccination registrations, underhanded antics
Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip dies aged 99
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Over 70,000 people in Phuket get 1st vaccine shot! Phuket Covid cases now over 2 dozen || April 9
Free COVID tests for Phuket partygoers
Electricity outage to affect Pa Khlok
Thanyapura opens first operation in China
‘Outdated’ Netflix documentary sparks ire
More than 70,000 people in Phuket vaccinated
No quarantine in Phuket for arrivals from ‘red zone’ provinces
Police told to work from home after 42 test positive

 

Phuket community
Navy seizes illegal Indonesian fishing boat off Phuket

1 netflix documentary = 1 boat ...(Read More)

Hard blows: Patong bar, pub, club operators suffer in vaccination registrations, underhanded antics

The next thing is that Farangs will be fined for not being "vaccinated" ...another revenue...(Read More)

Free COVID tests for Phuket partygoers

I guess still no need to test people in general. Great idea....(Read More)

All Phuket entertainment venues ordered closed for Songkran

@Fungus there are places in the body called 'immune privileged sites' where viruses can stay...(Read More)

Navy seizes illegal Indonesian fishing boat off Phuket

What about the 2 other Indonesian fishing boats? Thai Navy was not able to stop them with a shot in ...(Read More)

Non-state vaccines get nod

That statement on herd immunity is wrong and misleading. WHO states it is not know re Covid, but al...(Read More)

Hard blows: Patong bar, pub, club operators suffer in vaccination registrations, underhanded antics

Again- unregulated capitalism is the problem. Either stop the"grey areas.." impossible in ...(Read More)

Hard blows: Patong bar, pub, club operators suffer in vaccination registrations, underhanded antics

I know 3 people who had bars in O-Top. Every month the police would come around and collect 2000 bah...(Read More)

Phuket COVID infections rise, remote-site mass vaccinations halted

So the closure of the three entertainment venues is only for 14 days, while the noisy after-hours cl...(Read More)

Hard blows: Patong bar, pub, club operators suffer in vaccination registrations, underhanded antics

What's "grey" about the areas these bars are operating in? So long as they're not ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 