Authorities confirm 33 new cases, no deaths, 65% of all cases recovered

THAILAND: The government today (Apr 18) reported 33 new cases of coronavirus and no deaths, raising the total number of cases to 2,733.



By Bangkok Post

Saturday 18 April 2020, 02:01PM

A staff member at a store in Phuket checks temperature of a customer. Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said the death toll remained at 47.

To date, 68 of 76 provinces and Bangkok have reported infections. The number of recovered patients is now 1,787, said Dr Taweesilp. That was 65.4% of all cases.

Of the 33 new cases, 11 had history of being in contact with existing patients or known superspreader sites. All of them are in Bangkok.

Another 10 were Thai returnees (2), a man in contact with an infected Thai returnee (1), persons who went to crowded places (2), persons with at-risk professions (4) and a medical worker (1).

Another group of 10 are newly confirmed cases under investigation. The remaining two are Thai returnees in state quarantine in Krabi province.

Of all 2,733 cases as of today, 1,787, or 65.4%, were discharged, 899 remain at hospital and 47 died.

Bangkok saw the most cumulative cases (1,401), followed by Phuket (192), Nonthaburi (150), Samut Prakan (108), Yala (99), Pattani (87), Chon Buri (81), Songkhla (56), Chiang Mai (40) and Pathum Thani (33).

Another 29 provinces reported no new cases over the past 14 days. They are Chaing Rai, Phetchabun, Phrae, Mae Hong Son, Lamphun, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Uthai Thani, Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Roi Et, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Amnat Charoen, Udon Thani, Phetchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Ratchaburi, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Samut Songkhram, Chanthaburi, Kalasin, Nongkhai, Rayong and Tak.

Nine provinces have been free of COVID-19: Kamphaengphet, Chai Nat, Trat, Nan, Bung Kan, Pichit, Ranong, Sing Buri and Angthong.