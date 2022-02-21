Austrian woman in Patong posts B10k reward for safe return of stolen chicken

PHUKET: An Austrian woman in Patong is offering B10,000 reward for the safe return of her missing Silkie chicken, Peep Peep.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 21 February 2022, 01:54PM

Tourist Police arrived at Ms Fernandez’s home this morning (Feb 21) to help her find her chicken. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Peep Peep was stolen from a coop in front of her home in Patong on Saturday, said Ms Fernandez. Photo: Marion Fernandez / Facebook

Ms Fernandez is offering B10,000 reward for the safe return for her Chinese Silkie chicken Peep Peep. Photo: Marion Fernandez / Facebook

Marion Fernandez, identified by her passport as 29-year-old Austrian citizen Marion Hohlrieder, announced the reward through a Facebook post yesterday (Feb 20).

Peep Peep was stolen from a coop in front of her home in Soi Kuan Yang, Patong, where she kept two chickens, some time between 5pm to 7pm on Saturday (Feb 19), Ms Fernandez said.

Peep Peep, a Chinese Silkie chicken, is easily identified by his white “silkie” feathers and red face, she said.

Peep Peep is about one year old. Ms Fernandez bought him from a person at Bang Tao Beach for B150. Now he is worth about B3,000 to B4,000, she said.

“After he disappeared, I have been trying to find him. I have asked the neighbours, but no one has seen him. I have asked to see the CCTV from the homeowner, but it’s unavailable,” she added.

Ms Fernandez has an emotional connection with Peep Peep. “Since he has been missing, I’m sad and I cry,” she said.

“If you find him, bring him back to me safely please,” she said.

“There will be a reward of B10,000 for the safe return of this silkie chicken,” she added.

People were urged to contact Ms Fernandez by calling 064-4707691.

Meanwhile, at 10am today (Feb 21), officer Lt Likhit Sangkhara of the Patong Police along with Maj Boonyarit Inthakarn and Maj Thawan Diewcharat from the Phuket Tourist Police arrived to question Ms Fernandez in the hope of finding her chicken.