BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Austrian woman in Patong posts B10k reward for safe return of stolen chicken

Austrian woman in Patong posts B10k reward for safe return of stolen chicken

PHUKET: An Austrian woman in Patong is offering B10,000 reward for the safe return of her missing Silkie chicken, Peep Peep.

animalspatong
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 21 February 2022, 01:54PM

Ms Fernandez and her beloved Chinese Silkie chicken, Peep Peep. Photo: Marion Fernandez / Facebook

Ms Fernandez and her beloved Chinese Silkie chicken, Peep Peep. Photo: Marion Fernandez / Facebook

Ms Fernandez is offering B10,000 reward for the safe return for her Chinese Silkie chicken Peep Peep. Photo: Marion Fernandez / Facebook

Ms Fernandez is offering B10,000 reward for the safe return for her Chinese Silkie chicken Peep Peep. Photo: Marion Fernandez / Facebook

Peep Peep was stolen from a coop in front of her home in Patong on Saturday, said Ms Fernandez. Photo: Marion Fernandez / Facebook

Peep Peep was stolen from a coop in front of her home in Patong on Saturday, said Ms Fernandez. Photo: Marion Fernandez / Facebook

Tourist Police arrived at Ms Fernandez’s home this morning (Feb 21) to help her find her chicken. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Tourist Police arrived at Ms Fernandez’s home this morning (Feb 21) to help her find her chicken. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Marion Fernandez, identified by her passport as 29-year-old Austrian citizen Marion Hohlrieder, announced the reward through a Facebook post yesterday (Feb 20).

Peep Peep was stolen from a coop in front of her home in Soi Kuan Yang, Patong, where she kept two chickens, some time between 5pm to 7pm on Saturday (Feb 19), Ms Fernandez said.

Peep Peep, a Chinese Silkie chicken, is easily identified by his white “silkie” feathers and red face, she said.

Peep Peep is about one year old. Ms Fernandez bought him from a person at Bang Tao Beach for B150. Now he is worth about B3,000 to B4,000, she said.

“After he disappeared, I have been trying to find him. I have asked the neighbours, but no one has seen him. I have asked to see the CCTV from the homeowner, but it’s unavailable,” she added.

EPL predictions

Ms Fernandez has an emotional connection with Peep Peep. “Since he has been missing, I’m sad and I cry,” she said.

“If you find him, bring him back to me safely please,” she said.

“There will be a reward of B10,000 for the safe return of this silkie chicken,” she added.

People were urged to contact Ms Fernandez by calling 064-4707691.

Meanwhile, at 10am today (Feb 21), officer Lt Likhit Sangkhara of the Patong Police along with Maj Boonyarit Inthakarn and Maj Thawan Diewcharat from the Phuket Tourist Police arrived to question Ms Fernandez in the hope of finding her chicken.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

DeKaaskopp | 21 February 2022 - 14:29:27 

Wow.That's exactly the level of news where this "news outlet "stands right now.As low as it can get.

Fascinated | 21 February 2022 - 14:19:50 

'Since he is missing I am sad and I cry'- some peep peeps really need to get a life and worry about important things. What's next- a Gofundme account? Surprised PN wasted time with this fluff. I supposed if whe was less photogenic we would never have been informed of this heinous crime.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Power outages to affect Bang Tao, Chalong and Patong
Phuket’s Heidi crowned Miss Grand Phuket 2022
Putin, Biden agree in principle to summit on Ukraine
Phuket officials, tourism leaders move for ‘Stepping Forward’ campaign
Phuket calls for ‘endemic’ designation
No hospital can reject patients, says government
Phuket marks 628 new COVID cases, three new deaths
Drop in tax revenues necessitates emergency loans, says PDMO
Last-ditch push to head off Russian attack on Ukraine
The 2022 Siray Music and Food Festival opens
Pick-up wipes out on Bypass Rd, driver killed
Sixty-six baby turtles hatch in Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Mueang National Park
Thailand plans roadshows, direct flights to Saudi Arabia
NHSO backs B51bn loan to cover coronavirus costs
Phuket marks 549 new COVID cases, no new deaths

 

Phuket community
Phuket calls for ‘endemic’ designation

Why don’t you get your true vision bill electronically Kurt, could come from anywhere then !...(Read More)

Austrian woman in Patong posts B10k reward for safe return of stolen chicken

Wow.That's exactly the level of news where this "news outlet "stands right now.As low ...(Read More)

Austrian woman in Patong posts B10k reward for safe return of stolen chicken

'Since he is missing I am sad and I cry'- some peep peeps really need to get a life and worr...(Read More)

Phuket calls for ‘endemic’ designation

Maverick misses the point. It's not about mass industralization, It is about clean diversity. Wh...(Read More)

Phuket calls for ‘endemic’ designation

Kamala Pete hits nail on the head. I also expressed several times that Phuket should diverse and not...(Read More)

Pick-up wipes out on Bypass Rd, driver killed

In most countries only a Doctor can pronounce a casualty dead. Ambulance drivers or rescue workers a...(Read More)

Pick-up wipes out on Bypass Rd, driver killed

The photos speak for themselve. Excessive speed. Not able to control. Driving faster than he could t...(Read More)

Phuket calls for ‘endemic’ designation

Kampala Pete@ how do you think the roads in Phuket will cope with mass industrialization? Only one w...(Read More)

Patong police issue electric scooter warning

A step is not mentioned in Thai traffic laws. So confiscating/fining is not legal. The police just f...(Read More)

Phuket calls for ‘endemic’ designation

Tourism cash is just too easy a mark for corruption is why Phuket resists divesting from tourism. Co...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket

 