THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Austrian man, 68, dies after 12-story fall in Patong

Austrian man, 68, dies after 12-story fall in Patong

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a 68-year-old Austrian man who died after falling from the 12th floor of a condominium building in Patong last night (Feb 5).

Thursday 6 February 2020, 05:53PM

Police inspect the balcony of the man’s 12th-floor condo in Patong. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Police inspect the balcony of the man’s 12th-floor condo in Patong. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Police were called to the Condo Night Plaza on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pee Rd at 10:05pm, confirmed Lt Pongsatorn Pothong of the Patong Police.

At the scene, officers found the body of the man*, a long-term Phuket expat originally from Vienna, on the ground beside the building, Lt Pongsatorn said.

“He was staying on the 12th floor. Police found many medicine pills in his room confirming that the man suffered high blood pressure and diabetes,” he added.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

“We have yet to conclude our investigation, so we cannot confirm any more details at this stage,” Lt Pongsatorn said.

“The man’s body has been taken to Patong Hospital. We have notified consular officials already, while we continue our investigation,” he noted.

* The Phuket News is withholding the man’s name temporarily in case relatives overseas have yet to be informed of his death.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Water shutoffs begin! Thai man recovered from Coronavirus, more to go! || February 6
Phuket remains coronavirus-free, report officials
Vachira Hospital centre for virus checks aims to stifle Phuket panic
Sick Wuhan returnees have recovered
Five arrested, 100,000 meth pills seized in Krabi
Three men charged with the murder of 20-year-old university student
250 Phuket shops cleared of face-mask price gouging claims
Electricity outage to hit Pa Klok
Chinese media lavish praise on Thai response to outbreak
Trump acquitted in impeachment trial
China clamping down on media coverage as deaths hit 563
Thais spike China-led plan to dredge Mekong river
Splash Beach Resort accredited as five-star Thailand MICE venue
Cherng Talay water shutoff hits private estates, condo projects
Local contagion cases mount as six more discovered with coronavirus

 

Phuket community
Chinese media lavish praise on Thai response to outbreak

What a bunch of nonsense. Just sweet talk and a empty statement.Thailand is not even able to handle ...(Read More)

250 Phuket shops cleared of face-mask price gouging claims

Close down this not functioning Commercial Affairs Phuket Office. Good for nothing....(Read More)

250 Phuket shops cleared of face-mask price gouging claims

Not guilty enough to charge them. Just a little bit guilty. The usual nonsense of thai Officialdom t...(Read More)

250 Phuket shops cleared of face-mask price gouging claims

More BS from govt officials...(Read More)

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Reward. Redux

Acidifying and warming of the oceans means plankton dies = no more oxygen. We aren't going to ha...(Read More)

Thailand confirms first local transmission of coronavirus

By now is clear that comparing a flu with coronavirus doesn't be 'real'. During a flu p...(Read More)

National park officer bags B10k reward for finding turtle nest

Amazing Thailand, being rewarded, for doing his job....(Read More)

Cherng Talay water shutoff hits private estates, condo projects

Any property for sale in that area? Well, lower your resale price 50%, perhaps you find a victim bu...(Read More)

Cherng Talay water shutoff hits private estates, condo projects

Where now is the Phuket Governor with his smug smile, and tell his Phuket flock what he is doing now...(Read More)

Leafy highs: Kratom personal use push under way

OMG, give it totally free, or not give it free. That 20 leaves thing is in Thailand not going to wo...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
Cassia Phuket
Thai Residential
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket

 