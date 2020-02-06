Austrian man, 68, dies after 12-story fall in Patong

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a 68-year-old Austrian man who died after falling from the 12th floor of a condominium building in Patong last night (Feb 5).

Thursday 6 February 2020, 05:53PM

Police inspect the balcony of the man’s 12th-floor condo in Patong. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Police were called to the Condo Night Plaza on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pee Rd at 10:05pm, confirmed Lt Pongsatorn Pothong of the Patong Police.

At the scene, officers found the body of the man*, a long-term Phuket expat originally from Vienna, on the ground beside the building, Lt Pongsatorn said.

“He was staying on the 12th floor. Police found many medicine pills in his room confirming that the man suffered high blood pressure and diabetes,” he added.

“We have yet to conclude our investigation, so we cannot confirm any more details at this stage,” Lt Pongsatorn said.

“The man’s body has been taken to Patong Hospital. We have notified consular officials already, while we continue our investigation,” he noted.

* The Phuket News is withholding the man’s name temporarily in case relatives overseas have yet to be informed of his death.