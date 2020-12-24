Australian women business leaders receive Australian Consul support

PHUKET: The Australian Consul-General in Phuket, Matthew Barclay, was proud to host the first gathering of Australian Women Business Leaders in Southern Thailand at an event in Phuket earlier this week.



By The Phuket News

Thursday 24 December 2020, 02:52PM

Fourteen local business leaders representing health and wellness, hospitality, design, digital engagement, tourism and charity sectors came together at the Australian Consulate in Phuket office on the bypasss road on Monday (Dec 21) to share their insights on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and identifying opportunities in a rapidly evolving business environment.

Guest speaker Supphatra Jaruariyanon, a well-known local hotelier and passionate advocate for Phuket’s growth in her role as Vice President of the Phuket Tourist Association (PTA), shared her views on operating businesses in a “dynamic economic environment”.

A number of attendees discussed moves to pivot their business model in the face of lower international traveller numbers. Attendees were also keen to understand how they too could assist with achieving the objectives of organisations like the PTA to ensure Phuket could see through the current challenges presented by COVID-19.

Australian Consul-General Matthew Barclay said he was thrilled to see such a high-calibre gathering of professionals come together to network and discuss their experiences.

“Female voices are critical to economic development and particularly during times like these where business owners, employees and the general public are facing unprecedented challenges” he said.

“The Consulate-General will continue to support female business leaders to share their voice into the future through regular events and discussions with the community,” Mr Barclay added.