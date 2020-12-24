Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Australian women business leaders receive Australian Consul support

Australian women business leaders receive Australian Consul support

PHUKET: The Australian Consul-General in Phuket, Matthew Barclay, was proud to host the first gathering of Australian Women Business Leaders in Southern Thailand at an event in Phuket earlier this week.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 24 December 2020, 02:52PM

The 14 business women met at the Australian Consulate in Phuket office on the bypasss road on Monday (Dec 21) to share their insights on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and identifying opportunities in a rapidly evolving business environment.

The 14 business women met at the Australian Consulate in Phuket office on the bypasss road on Monday (Dec 21) to share their insights on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and identifying opportunities in a rapidly evolving business environment.

The 14 business women met at the Australian Consulate in Phuket office on the bypasss road on Monday (Dec 21) to share their insights on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and identifying opportunities in a rapidly evolving business environment.

The 14 business women met at the Australian Consulate in Phuket office on the bypasss road on Monday (Dec 21) to share their insights on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and identifying opportunities in a rapidly evolving business environment.

The 14 business women met at the Australian Consulate in Phuket office on the bypasss road on Monday (Dec 21) to share their insights on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and identifying opportunities in a rapidly evolving business environment.

The 14 business women met at the Australian Consulate in Phuket office on the bypasss road on Monday (Dec 21) to share their insights on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and identifying opportunities in a rapidly evolving business environment.

The 14 business women met at the Australian Consulate in Phuket office on the bypasss road on Monday (Dec 21) to share their insights on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and identifying opportunities in a rapidly evolving business environment.

The 14 business women met at the Australian Consulate in Phuket office on the bypasss road on Monday (Dec 21) to share their insights on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and identifying opportunities in a rapidly evolving business environment.

The 14 business women met at the Australian Consulate in Phuket office on the bypasss road on Monday (Dec 21) to share their insights on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and identifying opportunities in a rapidly evolving business environment.

The 14 business women met at the Australian Consulate in Phuket office on the bypasss road on Monday (Dec 21) to share their insights on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and identifying opportunities in a rapidly evolving business environment.

« »

Fourteen local business leaders representing health and wellness, hospitality, design, digital engagement, tourism and charity sectors came together at the Australian Consulate in Phuket office on the bypasss road on Monday (Dec 21) to share their insights on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and identifying opportunities in a rapidly evolving business environment.

Guest speaker Supphatra Jaruariyanon, a well-known local hotelier and passionate advocate for Phuket’s growth in her role as Vice President of the Phuket Tourist Association (PTA), shared her views on operating businesses in a “dynamic economic environment”.

A number of attendees discussed moves to pivot their business model in the face of lower international traveller numbers.  Attendees were also keen to understand how they too could assist with achieving the objectives of organisations like the PTA to ensure Phuket could see through the current challenges presented by COVID-19.

Australian Consul-General Matthew Barclay said he was thrilled to see such a high-calibre gathering of professionals come together to network and discuss their experiences.  

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

“Female voices are critical to economic development and particularly during times like these where business owners, employees and the general public are facing unprecedented challenges” he said.

“The Consulate-General will continue to support female business leaders to share their voice into the future through regular events and discussions with the community,” Mr Barclay added.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Two more Phuket Covid infections? Ex-Phuket prosecutors face corruption charges! || December 24
Mass sports events added to banned Phuket events
No lockdown, but COVID-control zoning of provinces
Migrant workers banned from entering or leaving Phuket
Electricity outage to affect Pa Khlok
Outrage as Trump pardons more allies
Historic abortion bill passes first reading
Free tests for at-risk groups as PM plans illegal migrant smuggling crackdown
Phuket New Year mass events cancelled, COVID-19 protocols in force
Phuket Fishing Port on restricted entry
Two sons of infected Phuket biker test positive for COVID
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Schools close over Phuket Covid infection! Mass COVID testing of migrants all negative? || December 23
Former Phuket Public Prosecutors face corruption charges
ONWR tackles Phuket’s long-term water supply woes
Russia not expecting ‘anything good’ from Biden administration

 

Phuket community
Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

Tralala....Why must health care according to you have to hinge on "world class standard"? ...(Read More)

Pattaya New Year countdown cancelled

Pattaya cancels. Very wise. But Chiang Mai, with her high PM 2.5 levels, not cancels. Covid-19 is a ...(Read More)

Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

Indeed, General vice premier Prawit went often for medical treatment to Swiss. Perhaps same time che...(Read More)

Outrage as Trump pardons more allies

While Trump has gone to the extreme, Presidential pardons are not all that unusual. Obama pardoned ...(Read More)

PM mulls party bans after COVID outbreak

,,, & when is our illustrious leader going to announce the date for the Vaccine Rollout to the T...(Read More)

Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

And yes Galong, temperature check are screening...LOL..do you know that most covid cases are actuall...(Read More)

Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

And to Hubert, its not only my experience. I know from numerous people that they left LOS for any mo...(Read More)

Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

Galong, it is about the quality of service and education and skills of doctors and equipment standar...(Read More)

‘We cannot stop them all’

Don't know what the answer is! It's evident that the vast majority of infections are Illega...(Read More)

Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

H2538 "for a few more than the elite" Thai Social Security covers almost everything. It is...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Benihana Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
K9 Point
Art-Tec Design
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
Dewa Phuket Resort
Outrigger Laguna Phuket

 