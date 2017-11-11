The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Australian tourist Stacey Liddle to go home next week

PHUKET: Australian tourist Stacey Liddle, who has undergone a spate of surgeries in the hope of saving her left leg since it was crushed by a tour bus two weeks ago, will return home next week, staff Vachira Phuket Hospital have confirmed.

Saturday 11 November 2017, 05:09PM

Australian tourist Stacey Liddle is expected to arrive back in Sudney, Australia, on Monday (Nov 13).
Australian tourist Stacey Liddle is expected to arrive back in Sudney, Australia, on Monday (Nov 13).

“Ms Liddle’s family is looking for a flight to fly back to Australia in next week,” Nurse Methavee Maneesri, Head of the International Department at Vachira Hospital, told The Phuket News today (Nov 11).

Despite reports in Australian media and by news outlets in Phuket yesterday and today that Ms Liddle’s family feared that Ms Liddle would be “held hostage over her hospital bill”, Nurse Methavee assured, “Ms Liddle is free to fly as soon they find a flight. Her family have raised the money to pay most the bill.

“There is a little bit still outstanding but the family have agreed and promised the outstanding amount,” Nurse Methavee added.

However, Nurse Methavee declined to reveal the cost of treatment.

Meanwhile, the fundraising campaign on GoFundMe to get Ms Liddle home has raised AUS$27,600 (little over B685,720) of the $35000 “target set. (See here.)

According to Nine News Australia, Ms Liddle is expecting to land in Sydney on Monday (Nov 13), despite quoting Ms Liddle as saying, “Now, they are saying they are going to hold us hostage until we have paid the bill which we don’t even know how much that it.

KMM Services

“We’ve already given them $10,000AUD. We’ve asked for a payment plan because we are getting to the end of our pockets.” (See story here.)

Nurse Methavee also declined to explain in detail the condition of Ms Liddle’s leg or the surgeries performed.

However, she did say, “She will not need to have her leg amputated.”

Ms Liddle, a 30-year-old university student from Brisbane, was riding a rental motorbike when she collided with a tour bus near Chalong Circle on Oct 26.

Her travel insurance company had refused to cover medical expenses as Ms Liddle’s policy did not cover injury through accidents while riding a motorbike. (See story here.)

 

 
