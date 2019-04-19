BANGKOK: Australian cave divers Dr Richard Harris and Dr Craig Challen have been conferred the MostAdmirable Order of the Direkgunabhorn at a ceremony in Bangkok, for their crucial role in the Tham Luang cave rescue last year.



By The Phuket News

Friday 19 April 2019, 03:53PM

Australian cave divers Dr Richard Harris and Dr Craig Challen were this afternoon (Apr 19) conferred the Most Admirable Order of the Direkgunabhorn at a ceremony in Bangkok, for their crucial role in the Tham Luang cave rescue last year. Photo: Australian Embassy Bangkok

Australian cave divers Dr Richard Harris and Dr Craig Challen were this afternoon (Apr 19) conferred the Most Admirable Order of the Direkgunabhorn at a ceremony in Bangkok, for their crucial role in the Tham Luang cave rescue last year. Photo: Australian Embassy Bangkok

Australian cave divers Dr Richard Harris and Dr Craig Challen were this afternoon (Apr 19) conferred the Most Admirable Order of the Direkgunabhorn at a ceremony in Bangkok, for their crucial role in the Tham Luang cave rescue last year. Photo: Australian Embassy Bangkok

Australian cave divers Dr Richard Harris and Dr Craig Challen were this afternoon (Apr 19) conferred the Most Admirable Order of the Direkgunabhorn at a ceremony in Bangkok, for their crucial role in the Tham Luang cave rescue last year. Photo: Australian Embassy Bangkok

The pair received the honour in a ceremony at Government House this afternoon (Apr 19), before meeting with the Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.

“It’s very exciting, it’s great to be back,” Dr Harris said.

“We had no idea at the time of the rescue that this was going to be such a big story.”

Dr Harris and Dr Challen have returned to Thailand for the first time since their crucial contribution to the rescue of the 12 young Wild Boars soccer players and their coach from the Tham Luang cave site in Chiang Rai almost a year ago.

Both were also in January jointly named Australians of the Year – one of that country’s highest honours.

The pair will now travel to Chiang Rai to return to the Tham Luang cave site and meet with the Wild Boars soccer team and their families.

“That’s really exciting for us to go and see them and make sure they’re well and see how they’re doing after the rescue,” Dr Harris said.